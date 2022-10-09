Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson

Sun, 10/09/2022 - 09:56
article image
Arman Shirinyan
Charles Hoskinson goes through dispute with XRP community after sharing fair opinion about SEC situation
Ripple Co-founder Says Why He Admires Charles Hoskinson
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The co-founder and the executive chairman of Ripple, Chris Larsen, stated why he admires the creation of Cardano despite the small dispute the developer had with the XRP community shortly after giving an interview.

In his most recent speech, Charles Hoskinson was asked to give his opinion on the most recent action of the SEC that affected Ripple, certain influencers in the space and the cryptocurrency industry in general.

According to the co-founder of Cardano, some communities like XRP believe there is corruption going on inside the commission, and that is the main reason why it targets Ripple. However, Hoskinson does not believe that is the case.

The main reason why the regulator is coming down on digital assets is the lack of regulatory clarity and the tight framework in which the SEC can work. The theory has been supported by the Ripple co-founder, who stated that the SEC is using regulation to bring all crypto under their remit.

Related
Cardano Among Top Three Actively Developed Assets as Vasil Monitoring Continues

Later on, Larsen added that he appreciates Hoskinson's desire to make Bitcoin a carbon-negative chain by implementing the proof of useful work mechanism, and that he has made a large contribution to the industry in terms of making it "greener."

However, the words of Ripple's co-founder did not calm down XRP supporters, and they still insist on Hoskinson's wrongness and believe that there is a conspiracy going on around Ripple and the SEC, and that Cardano could be part of it.

Previously, the co-founder of Cardano stated that there is "no beef" between him and the XRP community. He said on his account that he had simply shared an opinion, and then a wave of people suddenly started to attack him on Twitter.

#Cardano News #Ripple News
article image
About the author
Arman Shirinyan

Arman Shirinyan is a trader, crypto enthusiast and SMM expert with more than four years of experience.

Arman strongly believes that cryptocurrencies and the blockchain will be of constant use in the future. Currently, he focuses on news, articles with deep analysis of crypto projects and technical analysis of cryptocurrency trading pairs.

related image Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
10/09/2022 - 13:07
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 9
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image LUNC Burning Rate Shows 100% Result Against Last Week, Here's How Much Gone
10/09/2022 - 12:45
LUNC Burning Rate Shows 100% Result Against Last Week, Here's How Much Gone
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image “Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him
10/09/2022 - 11:41
“Sad and Shameful”: Cardano Founder Slams XRP Community for Spreading Conspiracies About Him
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya