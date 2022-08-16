Ripple Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Ripple, BlockFi and Distributed Ledger are only crypto companies on list
Ripple Recognized as One of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies
San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple has been recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in America by Inc. Magazine.

The company linked to the XRP cryptocurrency is in 2,456th place on this year's list after growing 236% within a year.

As reported by U.Today, Ripple was in 123rd place back in 2020.

Notably, embattled cryptocurrency lender BlockFi topped the list after recording 245,616% growth over the past year. It was the fastest-growing company in America in January before the arrival of crypto winter. As reported by U.Today, crypto giant FTX recently reached a deal with BlockFi, which allowed it to acquire the Jersey City, New Jersey-based company for up to $240 million. To put this into perspective, BlockFi was eyeing a $5 valuation in 2021.

 Atlanta, Georgia-based healthcare staffing company SnapNurse comes in second place with 146,319%. Lyons, Illinois-based logistics company Cdl 1000 has occupied third place with 56,135%.

Among the top 10 fastest-growing private companies in 2022 are: Mansfield, Texas-based healthcare services company eTrueNorth; Orlando, Florida-based producer of snacks HighKey; Cary, North Carolina-based healthcare and wellness brand Livingood Daily; Daphne, Alaska-based blockchain company Distributed Ledger; Boca Raton, Florida-based online furniture and décor retailer Homethreads; Lenexa, Kansas-based dietary supplement company Hardbody Supplements; and Irvine, California-based professional tax relief provider Tax Relief Advocates.

Earlier this month, Ripple was also recognized as one of the best medium workplaces by Fortune. In July, it also landed on the list of the most generous corporate philanthropists in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

