Ripple Is On 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 Companies List Along with One RippleNet Member and Robinhood

CNBC has published its ninth annual “Disruptor 50 list” – this year, the list of the companies includes Ripple, one of its customers and Robinhood app

Ripple Labs crypto giant has been included on the annual list of 50 disruptor companies published by CNBC.

It also includes Ripple customer Flutterwave and the Robinhood app that allows investors to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The list shows private companies that have been growing rapidly in the past year, along with high tech development, despite the global pandemic that originated in China.

Robinhood holds first place, marked as the "Wall Street frenemy." Flutterwave is in 21st place for "helping African businesses soar."

Last year, Ripple also made it to this CNBC list of disruptive businesses. In 2020, however, it occupied 28th place for offering "a crypto answer to money transfers."

Robinhood was in 46th place last year.

Ripple resides in 38th place, "making waves in crypto regulation."

The list also includes the new social network app, Clubhouse, as "the new sound of social."