Ripple Is On 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 Companies List Along with One RippleNet Member and Robinhood

Tue, 05/25/2021 - 11:34
Yuri Molchan
CNBC has published its ninth annual “Disruptor 50 list” – this year, the list of the companies includes Ripple, one of its customers and Robinhood app
Ripple Is On 2021 CNBC Disruptor 50 Companies List Along with One RippleNet Member and Robinhood
Ripple Labs crypto giant has been included on the annual list of 50 disruptor companies published by CNBC.

It also includes Ripple customer Flutterwave and the Robinhood app that allows investors to trade stocks and cryptocurrencies.

The list shows private companies that have been growing rapidly in the past year, along with high tech development, despite the global pandemic that originated in China.

Robinhood holds first place, marked as the "Wall Street frenemy." Flutterwave is in 21st place for "helping African businesses soar."

Last year, Ripple also made it to this CNBC list of disruptive businesses. In 2020, however, it occupied 28th place for offering "a crypto answer to money transfers."

Robinhood was in 46th place last year.

Ripple resides in 38th place, "making waves in crypto regulation."

The list also includes the new social network app, Clubhouse, as "the new sound of social."

article image
About the author
Yuri Molchan

Yuri is a crypto journalist interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been in crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. ‘Hodls’ major cryptocurrencies and has written for multiple crypto media outlets. 

His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

Currently Yuri is a news writer at U.Today and can be contacted at yuri.molchan@u.today.

