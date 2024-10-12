Ripple Introduces Crypto Vaults for Banks, Shiba Inu's Shibarium Finally Waking Up in DeFi, Bitcoin Whale Goes Bearish With $424 Million in BTC: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple introduces crypto vaults for banks in major expansion move

As reported by CNBC on Thursday, Oct. 10, Ripple fintech giant expanded its crypto custody business with new services aimed at helping banks and financial technology businesses store digital assets for their clients. Among these services are preconfigured operational settings, integration with the XRP Ledger, risk monitoring for anti-money laundering compliance and an enhanced user interface. This initiative enables Ripple to expand its services beyond traditional payment settlement. Additionally, it positions the company to compete effectively with established firms such as Coinbase, Gemini and Fireblocks within the custody solutions market.

Shiba Inu's Shibarium finally waking up in DeFi

The Shiba Inu project is actively working to expand its presence in the DeFi sector, particularly through its Layer-2 scaling solution Shibarium that was launched last year. Although progress has been relatively slow, recent data indicates promising developments within the Shibarium DeFi ecosystem. According to DefiLlama, the total value locked (TVL) in Shibarium has reached $4.37 million, following a recent all-time high of $4.81 million. This increase signifies a notable rise from the previous high of $3.9 million recorded earlier in March, highlighting a shift in retail dominance. The biggest decentralized application (dApp) remains ShibaSwap, which currently holds $2.22 million in TVL, while the newly introduced K9 Finance DAO ranks second, suggesting a renewed optimism for Shibarium’s potential as a key player in the DeFi landscape.

