Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Finally Waking up in DeFi

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shibarium DeFi hits ATH in TVL recently
    Thu, 10/10/2024 - 10:11
    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Finally Waking up in DeFi
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has continued to pursue new growth triggers on the market, this time focusing on its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) ecosystem. When the team launched Shibarium last year, one of the key expectations hinged on its sustained growth to compete with other layer-2 scaling solutions like Arbitrum. 

    Advertisement

    Though the momentum remains relatively slow, Shibarium is finally showing signs that something big is ahead in its DeFi world.

    Shibarium DeFi boost

    Per data from DeFiLlama, the Shibarium DeFi currently has a total value locked (TVL) of $4.37 million. This comes after this metric crossed the all-time high (ATH) of $4.81 million. 

    Related
    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 455% as Price Picks up Momentum
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 10:02
    SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 455% as Price Picks up Momentum
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin

    While this figure might appear small, it marks a significant boost from the previous high of $3.9 million recorded earlier in March. The lower TVL is evidence of retail domination in the Shibarium DeFi world. 

    The biggest decentralized application (DApp) remains ShibaSwap, which has a $2.22 million locked value. Besides ShibaSwap, the newly launched K9 Finance DAO ranks second, above older protocols like Woofswap, CherrySwap and MARSWAP.

    The breakout in the latest Shibarium figures is evidence of revived sentiment that the L2 scaling solution might become the dominant solution in the future.

    Impact on Shiba Inu

    Shiba Inu has remained in a strong consolidation phase, with its price trading in a tight range over the past month. Despite the actions of market whales, SHIB's price has pared off recent gains, dropping by 3.58% in 24 hours to $0.00001706.

    Related
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 11:19
    3 Trillion Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 24 Hours: Whales Waking up Again
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan


    The coin is always known to rebound after intense drawdowns, and this latest trend might follow previous moves. With the Shiba Inu team always promising updates on the chain, community members believe SHIB’s utility will continue to grow, impacting the price in the long term.

    For now, the focus remains on rebalancing the token from its intense sell-off and reviving metrics like the burn rate again.

    #Shibarium #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 9:29
    This Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Makes Zero Sense
    News
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Title news
    News
    Oct 10, 2024 - 8:41
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    VanEck Launches $30M Fund to Support Innovation in Fintech, Crypto and AI
    Coded Estate's Oversubscribed Angel Round Fuels Launch of Real Estate Hub on Nibiru Chain
    BloFin Impresses at TOKEN2049 Singapore with Strong Vision for Rapid Expansion
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu's Shibarium Finally Waking up in DeFi
    This Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Makes Zero Sense
    FBI-Linked Wallet Owns Shiba Inu's Bone
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD