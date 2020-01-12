BTC
Ripple Faces Its Doomsday. Will XRP Be Recognized as a Security Next Week?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Here's what you should expect from a Wednesday court hearing on the XRP securities lawsuit

Cover image via 123rf.com
Contents

A court hearing on the XRP securities lawsuit is slated to happen on Wednesday, Jan. 15. Phyllis J. Hamilton, the chief district judge of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, is expected to approve or deny Ripple’s final motion to toss the suit. 

The final motion before the court meeting  

As reported by U.Today, Ripple Labs, a San Francisco-based blockchain giant, made a last-ditch effort to throw the damning lawsuit out by filing a motion that is based on the same statue of repose argument in early December. While insisting that the XRP cryptocurrency cannot be considered a security per se, the company also claimed that the case was brought to the court way too late. 

Bradley Sostack, the lead plaintiff in the case, took Ripple to court over running “a never-ending ICO” from 2013 to 2015 and selling unregistered securities to its investors. The statue of repose required Sostack to bring his court case no later than in 2016.       

Recently, Ripple CTO David Schwartz denied that Ripple ran an ICO, claiming that the company was funded by venture capitalists and angel investors and none of XRP buyers wanted to give the company money.  

What’s next for Ripple?

Still, the Wednesday hearing will almost certainly not put a definitive stop in the everlasting debate about whether or not XRP is a security. The best-case scenario for Ripple is that the judge approves its motion, thus ending the legal battle. 

Still, it will not clarify the status of the XRP cryptocurrency since it’s up for the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to decide. Here's what SEC Chairman Jay Clayton had to say when asked directly about the matter: 

"We don’t comment on specific enforcement matters or whether matters are under review. It would be inappropriate to do so. What I will say is on enforcement matters generally, there are a number of factors that go into the assessment of any remedial action."     

If the judge sides with the plaintiff, the case will move forward and, quite possibly, inflict more selling pressure on XRP.    

 
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He's particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Still Looks Bearish in Spite of Strong Spike. Will Bulls Turn the Tables?

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Sorry bulls, this is not the right time to feel complacent as Bitcoin (BTC) is yet to break out of the six-month falling channel

Cover image via www.123rf.com
Contents

After Bitcoin's impressive rally in early January, some traders can't help but feel like another major upside move could be just around the corner. However, market analyst Jacob Canfield is convinced that BTC could witness more downside pressure.  

Storm clouds hovering above Bitcoin

In his latest tweet, where he shares his unbiased view of the current market situation, Canfield points to the fact that BTC continues to make lower highs within a bear channel while the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is currently in the transition zone. Furthermore, BTC has formed its third hidden bearish divergence since August (the two previous ones were instantly followed by major price drops).      

Bitcoin Price
image by @JacobCanfield

The six-month falling has is one of the strongest arguments for Bitcoin bears. Trading legend Peter Brandt claimed that the top coin could eventually drop to $5,400 in July if the $6,400 bottom doesn't hold.       

Bulls need more steam 

According to Canfield, BTC needs to print this weekly candle above the $8,500 level to put the bulls back in control. This would lead to an upside break of the falling channel on the weekly chart, something that BTC has yet to achieve. 

On Jan.11, BTC witnessed a strong rejection slightly above the $8,250, which makes it yet another lower high on the weekly. If this rally fizzles out like the China pump in October, the channel could eventually break downwards like during the end of the 2018 bear market when BTC tanked to $3,000.  

Still, trader Murad Mahmudov is convinced that the 53 drop from $13,888, the 2019 peak, was simply a correction in the middle of a bullish cycle. 

 

Bitcoin Price
image by @MustStopMurad

Will BTC witness another correction? Share your take in the comments! 

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

