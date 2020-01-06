BTC
2.39%
7535.5
ETH
4.14%
141.05
LTC
3.46%
44.83
EOS
3.68%
2.79
XRP
11.81%
0.2177
ADA
4.44%
0.03619
NEO
6.77%
9.661
TRX
4.95%
0.0142
Back
Get the latest news, Price Analysis and insights
Sign up for crypto-trading tips & hints:
All crypto news for
Sign up for crypto digest

Ripple's Partner MoneyGram Breaks Major Transaction Record During Holidays

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Ripple's partner MoneyGram destroys its previous record of transactions during the holidays, plans to prioritize digitization in 2020

Cover image via u.today
Contents

According to a recent press release, legacy money transfer company MoneyGram has shattered its previous record of transactions during the holidays. The major partner of blockchain behemoth Ripple now boasts a 70 percent increase compared to the previous year.  Notably, this percentage increases to a whopping 120 percent if to include the US.  

Must Read
Ripple-Backed MoneyGram Releases Its First Earnings Report Since Starting Using XRP in Q3 - READ MORE

The digital transformation of MoneyGram 

The company emphasizes that around 80 percent of all transactions were made with the help of mobile devices. The total number of smartphone owners surpasses three billion people, which means that there is an enormous market for hassle-free international payments.

MoneyGram CEO Alex Holmes says that the company's new mission is mobilizing the movement of money. 

"The success of our mobile app throughout the year, and especially during this holiday season, demonstrates the value consumers place not only on our user experience, but also on our global distribution network," said Holmes. 

The old-school player will continue to work on the digitalization of its business in 2020. They plan to debut new "product enhancement" in the likes of Visa Direct. As reported by U.Today, MoneyGram became the first company in its line to start using the real-time payment solution by Visa.   

Must Read
Ripple’s XRP Will Be Used by MoneyGram for Conducting Cross-Border Payments   - READ MORE

MoneyGram's tie-up with Ripple  

Ripple now owns a 10 percent stake in MoneyGram after putting $50 mln into the company that is struggling big time to become profitable. The investment is supposed to help MoneyGram to step into new markets with Ripple's On-Demand Liquidity (ODL) solution.  

During his recent CNN interview, Holmes described Ripple's ability to move as "magical" while praising the innovative nature of XRP. However, the MoneyGram boss also revealed that neither he nor his company holds any XRP tokens. 

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Ripple News #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website

Peter Schiff Mocks Bitcoin's Four Percent Price Rally: 'How Will It Ever Hit 50K?'

0
📰 News
  • Alex Dovbnya
    📰 News

    Gold bug Peter Schiff is definitely not amused by Bitcoin's modest rally

Cover image via u.today
Contents

Euro Pacific Capital CEO Peter Schiff is convinced that Bitcoin doesn't have enough dry powder to rally to $50,000 (let alone $1 mln), according to his latest tweet. The infamous permabear came to this conclusion after seeing Twitter overreacting to Bitcoin's modest four percent gain. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Is Forming "Very Ominous" Price Pattern, Gold Will Be Fine: Peter Schiff - READ MORE

No reason to celebrate 

Once again, Schiff compared Bitcoin to gold, which is also up by more than four percent this year. As reported by U.Today, the yellow metal recently spiked to an intraday high of $1,590 due to growing global uncertainty. While the status of gold as a safe-haven asset is undisputed, some experts are wary of putting Bitcoin in the same category.    

Whether you believe that Trump's airstrike made the orange coin price grow or not, Schiff seems convinced that this growth is unlikely to have legs since BTC has more downsize risk than gold. 

There is a recent historical precedent that plays into the hands of the gold bug -- Bitcoin completely evaporated its 40 percent China pump in just one month last year. 

Must Read
Bitcoin Price Is Forming Major Bearish Pattern, but This Crypto Analyst Is Not Worried - READ MORE

The worst Bitcoin predictions  

There is absolutely no doubt that the BTC is not hitting $1 mln anytime soon. Even cybersecurity pioneer John McAfee recently flip-flopped on his spicy promise while ultimately abandoning his million-dollar Bitcoin forecast. 

However, Schiff, who predicts a new market correction almost on a daily basis, could definitely McAfee a run for his money with his ridiculously bearish targets. He recently suggested that BTC could drop to as low as $100 in a few years, which would represent a 99 percent drop. 

In this Telegram channel you’ll find fresh news, interviews, infographics, forecasts & other helpful stuff. Join U.Today's channel.
#Bitcoin Price Prediction #Gold Price #Cryptocurrency Market

About the author

Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with an extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets.

Recommended articles
CLOUD MININGPromoted
IQ MIning
Website
CryptoUniverse
Website