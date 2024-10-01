Advertisement
    Ripple Labs Taps Major License in Dubai: Details

    Godfrey Benjamin
    Ripple now licensed to offer full payments services in Dubai
    Tue, 1/10/2024 - 10:24
    Ripple Labs Taps Major License in Dubai: Details
    American blockchain payments firm Ripple Labs Inc. is expanding globally after securing a major operating license in Dubai. The firm announced that it has secured in-principle approval from the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) to expand its services from the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

    Ripple and gateway to Middle East

    Dubai is a highly sought-after crypto hub and a major gateway to the Middle East. With Ripple already building a payments network in the MENA region, this license will allow it to deploy its payment solutions to clients and users.

    Beyond the cross-border business it hopes to advance, the license is also a way for Ripple Labs to prove its compliance in different jurisdictions. The firm battled with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for over three years on compliance-related charges.

    Though the case is over after the firm was fined $125 million, executives argued that the lawsuit was baseless if the regulator had issued clear guidelines for some key offerings on the market.

    With the licensing in Dubai, Ripple Labs has now proven itself. Ultimately, the firm plans to establish a regional headquarters in Dubai, believing its business can thrive with the region’s clear regulatory framework.

    Race for more

    The digital currency ecosystem is evolving very fast, and Ripple Labs is changing along with it. One way the firm is doing this is through the potential launch of its stablecoin, RLUSD. 

    The stablecoin pursuit has been ongoing since the second quarter of the year, and the firm has started conducting intense testing on both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum networks. With a series of minting and burning, the firm is doubling down on ensuring the operational model is perfected before launch. 

    As part of its race for more, the firm is advancing innovations on XRP Ledger, with new amendments going live on the mainnet recently.

    About the author
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

