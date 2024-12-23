Ripple CTO Sparks Heated XRP Price Discussion: ‘10x Times’

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple Chief Technology Officer (CTO) David Schwartz has published a tweet that ignited a discussion within the XRP community. Crypto fans began to discuss prospects of a potential XRP price increase.

This tweet was released after the fourth largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, XRP, displayed an almost 13% increase over the weekend.

Ripple CTO tweets: "10x times"

David Schwartz shared a photo of a plastic can of a “Pre-Mix Bubble Solution,” which promises “10x times the bubbles.” The Ripple CTO drew the community’s attention to the wrongly built phrase and the tautology it contains rather than just “10x” or “10 times” to underscore a 10x increase.

The XRP community responded in the comments thread, initiating a discussion about whether Schwartz’s tweet might serve as a potential $10 target for XRP or where can the XRP price will end up should it face a 10x increase.

Advertisement

Ripple shovels 90 million XRP over weekend

Over the weekend, Whale Alert blockchain tracker, which monitors large cryptocurrency movements, spotted two impressive XRP transfers. Roughly $200,000,000 worth of XRP was transferred by San Francisco-based blockchain company Ripple.

The transactions contained 50,000,000 XRP and 40,000,000 XRP, valued at $111,697,462 and $89,678,944. The destination of these two transfers made by Ripple were anonymous cryptocurrency wallets.

Both transactions were initiated within an interval of one minute. Prior to that, over the weekend, Whale Alert detected 182,000,000 XRP moved over the previous 24 hours: 99,999,977 XRP; 52,765,919 XRP and 30,000,000 XRP. The cumulative worth of these XRP chunks was roughly $411 billion in fiat.

XRP needs to break above $2.20, analyst claims

Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Ali Martinez, who frequently posts crypto charts and price analysis on his X account, revealed on Friday that currently an important price level for XRP is $2.20.

The analyst expects XRP to consolidate there before attempting to surge toward the $2.70 resistance. Still, he added, if XRP loses this $2.20 support, the coin is likely to drop to the $1.96 price level.

At writing time, XRP is changing hands at $2.20, trading sideways.

Last week, XRP experienced a hard fall, losing almost 28% and declining from $2.71 to $1.96.