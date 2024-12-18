Advertisement
AD
Advertisement
AD
    Advertisement

    Ripple CTO Reveals XRP Ledger TPS True Potential

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Schwartz reveals important truth on XRP Ledger TPS
    Wed, 18/12/2024 - 14:49
    Ripple CTO Reveals XRP Ledger TPS True Potential
    Cover image via U.Today

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In response to a question posed by a user on X, David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, recently addressed the XRP Ledger’s scalability in terms of (TPS) transactions per second. X user Chad Steingraber had asked if it was true that the XRP Ledger "through optimization" could potentially scale up to 50,000 TPS.

    Advertisement

    Schwartz noted that future improvements — such as those in CPUs, storage, networking and internal architecture — could indeed raise the potential TPS to such high levels: "It's not hard to imagine that future improvements in CPUs, storage, networking, and internal architecture raise the potential TPS to those kinds of levels."

    The Ripple CTO feels that TPS is great for bragging about and that having spare TPS allows computationally intensive features to be implemented.

    Advertisement

    Related
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Recent XRP Ledger Network Halt: Details
    Tue, 11/26/2024 - 15:44
    Ripple CTO Breaks Silence on Recent XRP Ledger Network Halt: Details
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Schwartz provided examples, stating that the XRPL could not have integrated an Automated Market Maker (AMM) if it had already reached its computational limit and that adding programmability would also be impossible in this scenario. Along these lines, the Ripple CTO highlighted the necessity of headroom for evolution.

    Here's twist

    Despite the benefits, Schwartz highlighted the severe drawbacks of running a layer-1 blockchain at high TPS levels.

    Related
    Ripple CTO Clears Up Critical AMM Misconception
    Sat, 12/14/2024 - 12:31
    Ripple CTO Clears Up Critical AMM Misconception
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Increased TPS might lead to higher costs for bandwidth, storage and computing power for all participants. This increase in costs could result in fewer people finding it worthwhile to run a node, thereby reducing the overall node count. A lower node count means more users would have to rely on others' nodes, which in turn diminishes decentralization — a core principle of blockchain technology.

    Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin made its global debut yesterday, marking a significant milestone. RLUSD will first be offered on Uphold, Bitso, MoonPay, Archax and CoinMENA, with further listings on platforms, including Bullish, Bitstamp, Mercado Bitcoin, Independent Reserve, Zero Hash and others to follow over the coming weeks.

    #Ripple News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    A
    A
    A

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:08
    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    News
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide
    Title news
    News
    Dec 18, 2024 - 15:00
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Dec 8, 2024 - 18:00
    Cardano (ADA) Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    News
    Dec 5, 2024 - 3:26
    Bitcoin Hits $100,000 for the First Time in History
    article image Alex Dovbnya
    Opinions
    Dec 1, 2024 - 19:00
    XRP Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Nov 24, 2024 - 18:00
    Bitcoin Price Prediction 2025
    article image Dan Burgin
    Reviews
    Nov 21, 2024 - 8:47
    Algorix (ALOR) Offers Comprehensive AI and OR Tools for Traders: Review
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    WELF Announces Token Listing on MEXC
    An Innovation for Content Creators: AI18+ Token Launches on PancakeSwap on December 19
    LBank's Advanced Security System Prevents $1.2B User Losses in 2024
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Toncoin (TON) Surges 80% in Whale Activity Amid $405 Million Market Sell-off
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) on Verge of Bullish Comeback: Possible Scenarios
    Ripple's RLUSD Records Major Changes in One Day: Details
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD