Advertisement
AD

Ripple CTO Explains Why This Robinhood Token Idea Is Not Good

Advertisement
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev
Ripple's CTO dissects flaws in proposed Robinhood token concept, sparking debate on tokenomics
Fri, 9/02/2024 - 8:18
Ripple CTO Explains Why This Robinhood Token Idea Is Not Good
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The XRP Ledger blockchain has recently integrated a new amendment, dubbed Clawback (XLS-39), enabling issuers to reclaim tokens distributed to accounts. While this update has sparked various discussions within the XRPL community, one notable conversation revolves around the concept of a "Clawback-enabled tokenomics" proposed by Neil Hartner, a senior staff software engineer at Ripple.

Advertisement

Related
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report

Hartner suggested the creation of a Robinhood (RHD) token, envisioning a redistribution of tokens from the top 10% holders to the bottom 90% at random intervals. However, Ripple CTO and co-creator of the XRP Ledger, David Schwartz, expressed skepticism toward this idea, stating sarcastically, "I love that idea."

Adding to the discourse, XRPL developer Wietse Wind questioned the necessity of accumulating large amounts of such a token, drawing parallels to the ethos of the legendary Robin Hood. Wind implied that a true Robin Hood token, like its namesake, would inherently possess value to its users, eliminating the need for excessive hoarding.

Related
Major XRP Amendment in Serious Jeopardy

Schwartz echoed Wind's sentiment, suggesting that individuals desiring substantial holdings of the token could easily distribute them across multiple accounts, thereby circumventing the proposed clawback mechanism.

In essence, the debate surrounding the feasibility and desirability of Hartner's proposition underscores broader questions about the effectiveness and practicality of implementing clawback mechanisms within token ecosystems.

Related
Ripple CTO Responds to TRON Founder Justin Sun's Story About Vitalik Buterin

Ripple CTO David Schwartz elucidated the shortcomings of the Robinhood token concept, emphasizing the potential for users to game the system and the fundamental necessity for tokens to derive their value intrinsically. 

#XRP #XRP News #XRPL #Ripple News #Robinhood
About the author
article image
Gamza Khanzadaev

Financial analyst, trader and crypto enthusiast.

Gamza graduated with a degree in finance and credit with a specialization in securities and financial derivatives. He then also completed a master's program in banking and asset management.

He wants to have a hand in covering economic and fintech topics, as well as educate more people about cryptocurrencies and blockchain.

related image Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge
2024/02/09 08:15
Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
2024/02/09 08:15
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image XRP on Verge of Bullish Reversal, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough, Cardano's (ADA) Tremendous Comeback Imminent
2024/02/09 08:15
XRP on Verge of Bullish Reversal, Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Breakthrough, Cardano's (ADA) Tremendous Comeback Imminent
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Common Wealth Announces the Launch of the World's First Free VC Fund
Tech Summit Europe 2024: Transforming Tomorrow
Flood Raises $5.2 Million Seed Round to Democratize Ethereum’s Order Execution Led by Bain Capital Crypto
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

Ripple CTO Explains Why This Robinhood Token Idea Is Not Good
Cardano Founder Defines Biggest Challenge
Key Details from Ripple’s Latest Report
Show all