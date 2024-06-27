Advertisement
    'Black Swan' Author Taleb Blasts ChatGPT's Fundamental AI Mechanism

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Nassim Taleb addresses what he believes to be main fault of OpenAI's ChatGPT product
    Thu, 27/06/2024 - 7:35
    
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News
    Contents
    Nassim Nicholas Taleb, a scholar and author of popular books “The Black Swan,” “Antifragile,” etc., continues to pour criticism over OpenAI’s flagship product, ChatGPT.

    He has basically repeated the critique he made of the AI chatbot earlier this month. Taleb is just one of many notable figures who have been slamming ChatGPT recently.

    Taleb and Ripple CTO slam ChatGPT and AI overall

    Taleb has blasted ChatGPT for its inability to provide sensible answers to users’ questions sometimes. In the comments, users’ opinion were split; while some said that ChatGPT is nothing but a text generator, others started asking Taleb why he is constantly critical only of ChatGPT but not of Microsoft’s Copilot AI, for example.

    The “Antifragile” author did not respond to that. Earlier today, Ripple’s CTO and one of the XRP Ledger creators, David Schwartz, also took to his X account to criticize AI.

    
    He did not slam ChatGPT in particular, though. He shared that a popular online platform for asking questions and getting answers to them, Quora, has been largely influenced by AI. Here’s what Schwartz tweeted: “Quora is absolutely littered with official AI-generated slop.” The Ripple CTO then shared several examples of AI-generated questions from that platform.

    Edward Snowden's crucial ChatGPT warning

    The renowned U.S. whistleblower and former analyst of the NSA Edward Snowden shared his take on the move made by OpenAI earlier this month. The company announced the hiring of former NSA boss Paul Nakasone and his appointment him to OpenAI’s board of directors.

    Snowden warned his X followers against using ChatGPT since he believes that if the former head of the NSA is now part of it (and Snowden is famous for criticizing this agency heavily, in particular for accessing personal correspondences in messaging apps and spying on users), the use of ChatGPT is becoming unsafe.

    Elon Musk criticized Apple this month for announcing its cooperation deal with OpenAI and integrating ChatGPT on the iOS level on all of its devices. Musk tweeted that he will have to ban all Apple-made devices in his companies, including bans for visitors to carry them in; they will have to store their Apple gadgets as they enter office buildings. The tech magnate believes that ChatGPT will collect user data to store it on OpenAI servers for further illegal use.

    #Nassim Nicholas Taleb #Edward Snowden #ChatGPT #OpenAI
    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
