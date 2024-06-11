FTX Allegedly Sells Millions of XRP: What's Happening?

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent development that has caught the attention of the cryptocurrency community, PeckShieldAlert reported that addresses associated with FTX and Alameda transferred approximately $12 million worth of cryptocurrency. This significant movement included 5 vBTC, worth around $7 million, sent to Wintermute and 10 million WXRP worth $5.2 million transferred to Binance.

Wrapped XRP (WXRP) is a tokenized version of XRP that exists on other blockchains, allowing XRP holders to use their assets in decentralized applications. Meanwhile, FTX and Alameda, both involved in bankruptcy proceedings, have been under scrutiny for their cryptocurrency holdings and transactions.

FTX's exact remaining XRP holdings remain unknown. Reports from September indicated that the bankrupt exchange had over 225 million XRP in its accounts. If the most recent transfer data is accurate, the amount sent to Binance represents no more than 4.44% of the total XRP held by FTX and Alameda.

XRP price outlook

This transaction coincides with a notable drop in the market value of XRP. Since the beginning of the day, the price of XRP has fallen more than 3.4%, dropping below the key psychological level of $0.50 per XRP. This decline raises questions about possible correlations between the FTX transfer and recent price movements.

While it is possible that the price decline and the large transfer are unrelated, such a significant movement of assets could affect market sentiment. The transfer could scare off investors and reinforce bearish predictions, putting further downward pressure on XRP's price.