Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco

News
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 05:56
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is leading a controversial initiative to create a huge surveillance camera network in San Francisco
Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco
Cover image via twitter.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Ripple co-founder Chris Larsen is funding the installation of surveillance cameras in San Francisco's Castro District, which has been known as a gay mecca since the 1960s. He has reportedly contributed $700,000 to the controversial project, the San Francisco Chronicle reports.   

The initiative—which is supposed to prevent crime—has attracted severe criticism from activists who believe that beefing up surveillance would further erode the district's privacy. 

Related
Ripple Will Go Public After SEC Lawsuit: SBI CEO

America's oldest LGBT-focused Democratic Club, Alice B. Toklas, spoke against the "dangerous plan" in a statement: 

We encourage everyone who values (what) makes the Castro special to speak out against this dangerous plan.                  

Larsen has been installing cameras all over San Francisco since 2012, raising privacy concerns within some communities.     

#Ripple News
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

article image Ardor-Based GPS Pay Launched in Beta by Triffic App
04/30/2021 - 07:52

Ardor-Based GPS Pay Launched in Beta by Triffic App
Vladislav Sopov
article image Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%
04/30/2021 - 07:49

Ripple Top Crypto Platforms Move 104.7 Million XRP As XRP Rises 10%
Yuri Molchan
article image Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco
04/30/2021 - 05:56

Ripple Co-Founder Pouring Money Into Beefing Up Surveillance in San Francisco

Alex Dovbnya