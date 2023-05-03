Ripple CEO to Discuss Crypto Utility at Dubai Summit Next Week

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is poised to confront the formidable obstacles of cryptocurrency utility and regulation at the upcoming Dubai Fintech Summit

In a recent tweet, the Ripple captain revealed he would join forces with CNBC reporter Dan Murphy to chart the course for the future of cryptocurrencies and underscore the significance of regulatory frameworks as the lifeboats for the flourishing industry.

The inaugural Dubai FinTech Summit is scheduled to take place at Madinat Jumeirah on May 8 and 9. The much-hyped event is set to bring together over 5,000 global fintech executives and aficionados from over the globe. They will discuss innovations and challenges in the burgeoning sector.

Dubai, home to more than a fifth of the world's fintech businesses, strives to offer a platform for startups, investors, and industry leaders to capitalize on the expanding FinTech market.

Ripple, the company associated with the popular XRP cryptocurrency, has been establishing a strong presence in Dubai over the past few years.

Several banks and financial institutions in the area, such as the National Bank of Fujairah and the Saudi British Bank, have joined forces with Ripple in order to utilize its blockchain-based payment solutions for cross-border transactions.

At one point, Ripple considered moving its global headquarters from San Francisco to another country, with Dubai emerging as a strong candidate. However, the company ultimately decided to maintain its base in San Francisco.