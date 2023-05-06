Ripple CEO Praises XRP Community, Here's Why

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed his gratitude to the XRP community.

The Ripple CEO tweeted about how happy he was to have met so many XRP community members at XRP Las Vegas 2023, a two-day conference exclusive for XRP community members. He acknowledges the bond in the XRP community, saying the camaraderie — the spirit of a good friendship — was remarkable.

Great to meet so many folks from the XRP community at #XRPLasVegas2023 – the camaraderie is remarkable (and an amazing feeling in person vs Twitter!) This community has stood by and supported Team Ripple as we have fought the good fight…I can't adequately express my gratitude pic.twitter.com/lb9TCURv3C — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) May 6, 2023

Garlinghouse also commends the XRP community for sticking by Ripple and supporting it as it fought valiantly in its legal battle with the SEC.

It should be recalled that the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives in December 2020, alleging that the $1.3 billion sale of XRP was an unregistered security offering.

Last December, both the SEC and Ripple filed their reply briefs in support of their respective motions for summary judgment.

Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty highlighted this as the final submission of briefs in the company's bid for the court to grant judgment in its favor.

Celebrating the landmark milestone, he stated that Ripple was proud of the defense it put up on behalf of the entire crypto industry, mentioning that the fintech behemoth had always "played it straight with the court."

The community continues to await a verdict from the judge, which is expected to come soon. Ripple says it anticipates a summary judgment decision in 2023, though the timing is ultimately up to the court.