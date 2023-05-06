Ripple CEO Praises XRP Community, Here's Why

Sat, 05/06/2023 - 12:55
article image
Tomiwabold Olajide
Brad Garlinghouse commends XRP community for sticking by Ripple
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has expressed his gratitude to the XRP community.

The Ripple CEO tweeted about how happy he was to have met so many XRP community members at XRP Las Vegas 2023, a two-day conference exclusive for XRP community members. He acknowledges the bond in the XRP community, saying the camaraderie — the spirit of a good friendship — was remarkable.

Garlinghouse also commends the XRP community for sticking by Ripple and supporting it as it fought valiantly in its legal battle with the SEC.

It should be recalled that the SEC filed its lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives in December 2020, alleging that the $1.3 billion sale of XRP was an unregistered security offering.

Last December, both the SEC and Ripple filed their reply briefs in support of their respective motions for summary judgment.

Ripple Says It Put Up Good Fight as Both Parties File Replies to Summary Judgment

Ripple General Counsel Stuart Alderoty highlighted this as the final submission of briefs in the company's bid for the court to grant judgment in its favor.

Celebrating the landmark milestone, he stated that Ripple was proud of the defense it put up on behalf of the entire crypto industry, mentioning that the fintech behemoth had always "played it straight with the court."

The community continues to await a verdict from the judge, which is expected to come soon. Ripple says it anticipates a summary judgment decision in 2023, though the timing is ultimately up to the court.

Tomiwabold Olajide

Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

