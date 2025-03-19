Advertisement
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'

    By Alex Dovbnya
    Wed, 19/03/2025 - 20:05
    Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has stated that the company might reduce XRP sales at some point
    Ripple CEO on XRP: 'Maybe We Won't Be Selling as Much'
    Cover image via U.Today
    In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse addressed the persistent criticism surrounding the company's XRP sales. He has stated that the company might scale them down in the future. 

    "You know, at some point, maybe we won't be selling as much," Garlinghouse told Bloomberg's Sonali Basak. 

    The 53-year-old executive also took aim at some Ripple detractors, accusing them of spreading "falsehoods" about the company. 

    "But right now, frankly, we get criticized for owning too much, and then we're criticized for selling some," he quipped. 

    The Ripple boss has also described XRP as "slightly deflationary" given that the supply has decreased to 99.9 billion units. 

    As of now, the company owns 42% of the total XRP supply, according to Garlinghouse. 

    "It feels a lot better to be on the offense"

    As reported by U.Today, the SEC has moved to abandon its appeal against Ripple. The appeal was initially filed in October when former Chair Gary Gensler was in charge. 

    According to Garlinghouse, this has provided a lot of certainty for Ripple and for him personally. 

    However, Ripple has yet to drop its cross-appeal against the SEC. Garlinghouse says that the company is now in "the driver's seat." 

    "We gonna see. It feels a lot better to be on the offense than on the defense," he said.  

    RLUSD in the top 5? 

    During the interview, Garlinghouse stated that the company's goal is to push Ripple USD (RLUSD) into the top 5 by the end of the year. He expects this market sector to experience dramatic growth. 

    As reported by U.Today, Ripple's highly regulated stablecoin was recently added to LMAX Digital. 

    #Ripple News #Brad Garlinghouse #XRP News

