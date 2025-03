As just became known, the SEC will drop its appeal against Ripple, the San Francisco-based company that leverages the XRP cryptocurrency in it operations. According to an announcement made by Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse on X, this is the moment the company have been waiting for, and the drop of the appeal is a resounding victory for Ripple, and for crypto.

This is it – the moment we’ve been waiting for. The SEC will drop its appeal – a resounding victory for Ripple, for crypto, every way you look at it.



The future is bright. Let's build. pic.twitter.com/7WsD0C92Cm — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) March 19, 2025

"Every way you look at it," highlights Garlinghouse.