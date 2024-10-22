Ripple CEO on Elon Musk's XRP Mention: “XRP Not Niche Issue”

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Advertisement

Ripple chief executive officer Brad Garlinghouse has published a tweet, in which he made a comment on Elon Musk, recently talking about crypto when asked about future prospects on XRP during one of his public talks.

As reported by U.Today, on Sunday Elon Musk made a public speech in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and he got a question from the audience regarding the XRP Ledger and XRP. Musk gave a large response, talking about crypto in general, rather than XRP in particular.

Garlinghouse comments on Musk's XRP mention

When asked if in the future the XRP Ledger could be incorporated into financial institutions in the future, considering the negative SEC treatment of it under its current administration led by Gary Gensler.

Musk responded that he believes crypto to be an interesting “bulwark” against a centralized control.” Overall, in his opinion, “crypto by its very nature helps with individual freedom.”

Advertisement

However, Elon Musk stressed that it was “definitely not an endorsement or lack of endorsement for XRP.”

This triggered Brad Garlinghouse’s comment. Ripple CEO stated that users “care about crypto – they care about XRP” and “it’s not a niche issue.” The Ripple boss said that users are concerned about crypto regulations: “want real policies that drive innovation and create jobs.”

Voters care about crypto - they care about XRP - it's not a niche issue. They want real policies that drive innovation and create jobs.



Candidates that ignore crypto and blockchain risk a serious loss in support from a growing, informed voter base. https://t.co/PfrjjyzCBn — Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) October 21, 2024

Garlinghouse retweeted a video in which Musk first is asked this XRP question and then gives a response to it.

Elon Musk avoids promoting crypto

Earlier this year, Musk took part in a podcast, where he touched on the crypto topic. The host asked whether Musk still supports Dogecoin as it was in 2021, when the original meme cryptocurrency reached an all-time high of $0.7376. Back then, Musk jokingly called himself “The DogeFather” and then endorsed DOGE during his Saturday Night Live debut.

Musk said that he likes Dogecoin primarily because of dogs and memes that are related to DOGE. He believes that there may be some merit in Bitcoin and perhaps some other coins. However, Musk made it clear that he is not going to promote any coins unless as a joke.

The only crypto Musk has ever mentioned in his X has been Bitcoin and a few newly-emerged meme coins occasionally (such as LADYS), again because of his love for memes.