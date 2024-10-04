Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC's Appeal, SHIB Exec Shares Market Rule Number 1 About 'Uptober' Pump, Dormant BTC Whale Sees 7,240% Gains as 'Uptober' Begins: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

U.Today has prepared the top three news stories over the past day.

"Infuriating": Ripple CEO breaks silence on SEC’s appeal

On Wednesday, Oct. 2, the XRP community was shaken by the SEC's decision to appeal the Ripple case. The development was commented on by many prominent figures in the crypto industry, with Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse among the first to share his take . In a recent X post , Garlinghouse wrote that the SEC and its chair Gary Gensler should have moved on from their case against Ripple, as it has not protected investors and has damaged the agency's reputation. Calling the appeal "infuriating" and "misguided," the Ripple boss stated that his company would fight in court "as long as it needs." Meanwhile, the SEC is yet to specify what exact issue it plans to appeal, leaving open the possibility that it might challenge the July 2023 ruling that distinguished institutional sales from programmatic sales. The agency could also choose to appeal the final judgment issued by the court in August.

Market rule number one about "Uptober" pump shared by SHIB executive

Shiba Inu marketing lead Lucie has recently taken to X platform to address the community's concerns regarding the current "Uptober" not meeting their expectations. In her post from yesterday, she shared "market rule #1," which covers not only “Uptober” but the way things work on the market for traders in general. According to the rule, the nature of market forces is unpredictable, and assets may surge either right after selling or unexpectedly at other times: "Market rule #1: It will pump the second you sell OR It pumps the moment you don’t expect it." Concluding her post, Lucie wrote that "Uptober" is not just a 31-day period but a time for potential surprise gains. Meanwhile, SHIB caught a recovery wave, trading up 10.72% over the past 24 hours at $0.00001737 at the moment of writing, per CoinMarketCap.

