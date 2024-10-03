Advertisement
AD

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 229% as Price Push for Breakout

    Advertisement
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin
    Shiba Inu burn rate might turbocharge push for price rebound
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 11:06
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 229% as Price Push for Breakout
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) has seen an intense price drawdown in the past 24 hours. While other important metrics like the price have dropped overnight, the SHIB burn rate just registered a sudden 229% uptick. This boost is evidence that some members of the SHIB ecosystem retain trust in the project.

    Advertisement

    SHIB burn rate, price effect

    With the latest Shiba Inu burn rate, more than 2.6 million tokens have been sent to dead wallets. Notably, this has sent the total tokens burnt thus far to 410,730,847,872,516 SHIB, with only 583,510,240,764,212 units left as circulating supply.

    Related
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,094% Amid SHIB's Explosive Week
    Sun, 09/29/2024 - 15:45
    Shiba Inu Burn Rate Skyrockets 5,094% Amid SHIB's Explosive Week
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Though the amount removed appears small, the burn rate’s consistent growth retains positive sentiment in the ecosystem. With the hyped sentiment, prospective investors can find something to hang onto while choosing to buy the token.

    At the time of writing, the price of Shiba Inu is $0.00001583, down by 5.86% in 24 hours. The token has traded within a fairly wide range within this period, dropping from a high of $0.00001702 to a low of $0.00001569 before settling at its current level.

    The burn rate might be a major anchor for Shiba Inu, preventing it from slipping further below the $0.000015 support zone. If this level holds long-term, the SHIB price may soon rebound and erase another zero.

    Rebound in overall market outlook

    It is almost unrealistic to project a solo rally for Shiba Inu. Notably, the digital currency correlates with the broader crypto ecosystem. 

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 8.7 Trillion Surge
    Wed, 10/02/2024 - 14:12
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Whales Wake up With 8.7 Trillion Surge
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan

    With the price of Bitcoin battling to stay above the $61,000 support zone and XRP facing new uncertainty in the Ripple versus SEC legal battle, the chances of SHIB recovering in the long term are low.

    However, should the market outlook improve in the near term, it might fuel a rapid rally for SHIB, banking on its volatility.

    #Shiba Inu
    About the author
    article image
    Godfrey Benjamin

    Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 10:50
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    News
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    Title news
    News
    Oct 3, 2024 - 9:08
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity
    News
    Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Interviews
    Sep 19, 2024 - 9:45
    Shib Army, Decentralized Advertising in Web3 and LTDToken Prospects: Interview With Shib Dream
    article image Vladislav Sopov
    Interviews
    Sep 17, 2024 - 10:38
    Harnessing AI and Data for Business Innovation: Interview with Devkit.agency CEO Bogdan Ivanov
    article image U.Today Editorial Team
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Sabai Protocol Partners with Victus Capital to Accelerate Tokenization of Real-World Assets
    ARCHIV3: Poland’s Second-Largest Bank Chooses Aleph Zero to Tokenize Historical Art
    Mpeppe Presale Hits $3M As Mpeppe Releases New Telegram Gaming Platform
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate up 229% as Price Push for Breakout
    Ripple v SEC: Critical Appeal Dates XRP Community Can't Miss
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD