Bitcoin Price Nears Golden Cross, XRP Price Eyes $11 Target, Shiba Inu Sees 100% Jump in Whale Activity — Crypto News Digest

XRP eyes possible run to $11 after breakout

New XRP price prediction points to $11 if this triangle pattern validates.

Pattern break. Months-long triangle since late 2024 broke upward in July.

After months of a tightening pattern finally breaking to the upside, there is now talk of a climb that could stretch the XRP price all the way to $11.

On the weekly time frame, the third biggest cryptocurrency right now has been working within a triangle pattern since late last year, with each swing narrowing the range until July's breakout pushed the price beyond the upper boundary.

Bull target. Technical chatter points to potential climb toward $11 if momentum holds.

That move took XRP up to $3.38 before easing back to the current $3.22, which seems more like a pause than a reversal. The structure is fairly simple: a long compression phase, a breakout and now the early stages of post-breakout consolidation.

SHIB whale outflows double as price climbs

Shiba Inu (SHIB) rockets 100% in 48-hour whale activity, and there's bullish twist.

Data spike. Large holder outflows jumped from 183.03B SHIB (Aug 7) to 359.6B SHIB (Aug 9).

The biggest Shiba Inu (SHIB) wallets have just made their most substantial move in days, with outflows from major centralized exchanges more than doubling between Thursday and Saturday. IntoTheBlock data shows that 183.03 billion SHIB left large holder addresses on Aug. 7, but by Aug. 9, that figure had surged to 359.6 billion — a shift that occurred as the token’s price increased from $0.000013 to $0.000014.

Large holders. The addresses with with more than 0.1% of circulating supply.

On paper, "large holders" refers to any address holding more than 0.1% of the circulating supply. In SHIB's case, this includes individual "whales" as well as some of the industry's largest exchanges. Coinbase, Binance and Upbit all sit near the top of the leaderboard, collectively holding billions of dollars' worth of SHIB.

BTC 4H chart nears rare Golden Cross

Bitcoin price could hit all-time high in next 48 hours if this Golden Cross validates.

Technical shift. 23-period MA is closing in on 200-period MA — Golden Cross expected within next few candles.

Bitcoin's 4-hour chart is about to undergo a technical shift, which doesn't happen very often. The short-term 23-period moving average, shown in green, has been climbing steadily toward the red 200-period line for a few days, and now the gap between them is so narrow it is almost guaranteed they'll meet within the next couple of candles.

Recent breakout. Price jumped from $116,600 to $118,600, breaking weekly resistance.

If you are into charts, that meeting point — the so-called Golden Cross — is often seen as a sign that the market is biased to go "north."

What makes the setup stand out this time is the backdrop. Just yesterday, BTC went up from around $116,600 to almost $118,600 in one go, breaking out of a ceiling the market had been stuck under for most of the week. On a 4-hour chart, a crossover like this isn't usually a sure sign of what's to come, but it can be a sign that buying pressure is starting to outweigh selling.