    7,240% Bitcoin Gains Made by Dormant BTC Whale as 'Uptober' Kicks Off

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yet another ancient Bitcoin holder returns to market after decade of hodling
    Thu, 3/10/2024 - 15:10
    7,240% Bitcoin Gains Made by Dormant BTC Whale as 'Uptober' Kicks Off
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    According to data shared by blockchain sleuth Whale Alert, which monitors large crypto transactions and shares the details on X, has detected the awakening of an ancient Bitcoin holder.

    This wallet has remained inactive since 2014. Over the past few weeks, several other dormant Bitcoin wallets returned to life after a long hibernation. This wallet has demonstrated massive four-digit gains.

    HOT Stories
    Massive Cardano (ADA) Price Drop: Community Speaks Out
    XRP Sees Spike in Whale Activity
    "Infuriating": Ripple CEO Breaks Silence on SEC’s Appeal
    Dogecoin (DOGE) Rally Over With 18% Decline, Toncoin (TON) Stronger Than You Think, Solana (SOL) Bounces off of Two Essential Support Levels

    Bitcoin whale returns with 7,240% profit

    This Bitcoin wallet, which was last used more than 10 years ago, contains 99 BTC. The difference between the initial worth of these coins in 2014 and that reached now is amazing – from $83,068 to a whopping $6,097,440. This comprises roughly 7,240%.

    This week, this is the fourth Bitcoin wallet that has returned from dormancy. On Tuesday, a whale reactivated their wallet, which had held 21 BTC since 2013. That amount of BTC is worth $1,307,996 now.

    On Oct. 1, two wallets, containing 41 BTC worth $2,611,481 and 77 BTC evaluated at $4,902,160, were detected by the aforementioned data source.

    These ancient whales suddenly brought their old Bitcoin holdings to the market as October began – this month is called by traders and investors as “Uptober” since Bitcoin rallies have historically started five different years in this month in the past. Sometimes, these rallies came in years when Bitcoin experienced a halving, seeing miner rewards slashed in half.

    "Uptober" beginning sees Bitcoin crashing

    However, “Uptober” began not as many expected. Due to the negative geopolitical developments in the Middle East, the Bitcoin price began to plunge on Sunday. It has lost 8.46% since then and 2.51% in the last 24 hours. On Sunday, BTC crashed from the $66,000 level, landing on $60,325 today.

    As the developments continue to unravel, investors have been selling Bitcoin and other risk-on assets to buy gold. Bitcoiner and JAN3 CEO Samson Mow have criticized those who are doing it, poking them by saying that gold cannot be easily transported in case of troublesome times.

    Mow stated that he remains bullish, despite this situation. “I still Bullieve,” he tweeted. Mow believes that in the near future, and actually as soon as next year, BTC is likely to skyrocket and reach $1 million per coin.

    About the author
    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.

