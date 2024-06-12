Advertisement
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Ripple CEO's backing comes at crucial time as XRP community continues to grow
    Wed, 12/06/2024 - 13:42
    Ripple CEO Backs XRP Community Amid Major Event: Details
    As the XRPL Apex event commences, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has thrown his full support behind the vibrant XRP community. In a tweet, Garlinghouse shared a picture of himself alongside Ripple CTO David Schwartz at the event, writing, "We are ready for you."

    Hosted by Ripple, the XRPL Apex event, an official global community summit, unites developers, innovators, businesses and investors, who are building the future of finance on the XRP Ledger blockchain. Hosted in Amsterdam from June 11-13, 2024, this event marks a significant milestone in the XRP Ledger's journey.

    The CEO's backing comes at a crucial time as the XRP community continues to grow and evolve. With a series of community-led events and increasing participation, the ecosystem is buzzing with activity and innovation. The Ripple leadership's message is clear: they are not just observers but active participants and facilitators of the community's progress.

    As the XRPL Apex event kicks off, the excitement is palpable, with the community's anticipation being met with assurance from Ripple's leaders.

    Fri, 04/05/2024 - 11:47
    Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement
    Tomiwabold Olajide


    Takeaways from the summit's sessions are already being shared on social media. "Interoperability. extremely extremely important. If we want to be compelling, we have to be seamless. If we want mass adoption, users need a better experience," the official XRP Ledger Apex X handle highlighted, emphasizing a significant point from Ripple's CTO David Schwartz's presentation at the event.

    During one of the key sessions, the Ripple CEO discussed the upcoming stablecoin launch, hinting at the name: "The name of the Ripple stablecoin, the RLUSD, I like to call it Real USD, Ripple USD."

    The future of XRP is intertwined with the growth and success of the XRPL. As Ripple pushes forward with new initiatives and partnerships, the community anticipates further innovations and opportunities within the ecosystem.

    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Alex Dovbnya
    Gamza Khanzadaev
