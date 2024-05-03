Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Brad Garlinghouse, CEO of Ripple, hails XRP community
    Fri, 3/05/2024 - 12:03
    Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum
    Cover image via youtu.be

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    In a recent tweet, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse expressed his admiration for the increasing drive and initiative shown by the XRP community in organizing and participating in community-led events. 

    Advertisement

    This acknowledgment comes as community-led events witness a surge in participation, indicating growing momentum within the XRP Ledger ecosystem.

    Garlinghouse expressed excitement at the increase in the amount of XRP community-led events this year, including the XRP Gold Coast event in March, as well as XRP Las Vegas and XRPL apex.

    "Very excited to see the number of XRP community-led events growing this year with XRP Gold Coast in March and XRP Las Vegas starting tomorrow (hope to see some of you there!) and meet more of you in person at xrplapex in June," Garlinghouse wrote. 

    The surge in community-led events within the XRP ecosystem reflects a growing sense of unity and purpose among community members, who are actively engaging with each other to exchange ideas, share knowledge and collaborate on projects of mutual interest. 

    Related
    Ripple's Brad Garlinghouse Takes Aim at SEC's Approach

    Ripple CEO highlights XRPL's growing momentum, Says future is bright

    Garlinghouse also expressed delight about new native capabilities for projects built on the Ledger, signaling that momentum is increasing. Looking forward, the CEO's outlook for XRPL is optimistic.

    The combination of a strong community, increasing adoption and continuous innovation positions XRPL well for the future.

    "From new native capabilities to projects building on the Ledger – momentum is growing. I believe the future is bright," the Ripple CEO added. 

    As community members come together to explore new use cases, develop innovative solutions and advocate for the broader adoption of XRP, the ecosystem stands to benefit from enhanced visibility, credibility and relevance in the broader cryptocurrency landscape.

    #XRPL #Brad Garlinghouse #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image Cardano (ADA) Price May Eye Recovery as Bullish Signal Emerges
    2024/05/03 11:59
    Cardano (ADA) Price May Eye Recovery as Bullish Signal Emerges
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Satoshi Nakamoto’s Important “Bitcoin Money” Message Cited by Samson Mow
    2024/05/03 11:59
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Important “Bitcoin Money” Message Cited by Samson Mow
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    related image Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Dead Cat Bounce? Questionable Reversal
    2024/05/03 11:59
    Is Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Dead Cat Bounce? Questionable Reversal
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Advanced Incentive Programs and Interaction Possibilities: VFIN Changes the Way We Perceive Crypto Trading
    Digital Transformation Summit Set to Illuminate Dubai's Innovation Landscape
    Chronicle Oracles Arrive on zkSync
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CEO Lauds XRP Ledger Community Momentum
    Cardano (ADA) Price May Eye Recovery as Bullish Signal Emerges
    Satoshi Nakamoto’s Important “Bitcoin Money” Message Cited by Samson Mow
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD