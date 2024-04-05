Advertisement
AD

    Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    This comes at time when excitement is building over Ripple's new stablecoin
    Fri, 5/04/2024 - 11:47
    Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement
    Cover image via www.youtube.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    Ripple's Chief Technology Officer David Schwartz, casts a spotlight on a crucial feature of the XRP Ledger (XRPL) known as auto-bridging. This comes at a time when excitement is building over Ripple's new stablecoin, which is expected to bring more utility and liquidity to XRPL.

    Advertisement

    While not new to XRPL, auto-bridging is a unique feature on the DEX that uses XRP as the native currency to facilitate trades between any two assets on the ledger.

    As the native currency on XRPL, XRP is inherently counterparty-free. Auto-bridging capitalizes on this by automatically using XRP as a bridge currency when determining the most efficient trading path between assets.

    One of the primary applications for auto-bridging is the efficient trading of stablecoins on XRPL. Many DeFi applications rely on stablecoins, which are designed to limit volatility by being tied to a stable asset such as the U.S. dollar.

    Auto-bridging works in tandem with the XRPL's Automated Market Maker (AMM) function, which recently went live on the XRPL mainnet. When an AMM trade takes place on the XRPL, it can generate fresh trading offers that are compatible with the auto-bridging feature. This means that the auto-bridging feature can consider the newly created offers when processing trades.

    In fantastic news for the cryptocurrency community, fintech behemoth Ripple will launch a USD-backed stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the U.S. dollar.

    Related
    Ripple CEO Excited as Company Takes Giant Step Toward XRP Ledger Adoption

    Ripple's stablecoin will be backed completely by U.S. dollar deposits, U.S. government bonds and cash equivalents, ensuring trust and stability.  

    Stablecoins serve as a pivotal entry point to DeFi, and introducing an enterprise-grade stablecoin to the XRP Ledger is expected to generate more use cases, liquidity and opportunities for developers and users alike.

    #Ripple News #XRPL #Cryptocurrency influencer
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    related image It's 'Weird' Not to Hold Cardano (ADA), Says Charles Hoskinson
    2024/04/05 11:43
    It's 'Weird' Not to Hold Cardano (ADA), Says Charles Hoskinson
    Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
    related image Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unleashes Fury on Ethereum: 'It's a Junk Coin'
    2024/04/05 11:43
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unleashes Fury on Ethereum: 'It's a Junk Coin'
    Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
    related image Elon Musk Excites Crypto Community with “Unhinged” AI Tweet
    2024/04/05 11:43
    Elon Musk Excites Crypto Community with “Unhinged” AI Tweet
    Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    FuturesAI Launches Referral Program with Exclusive Deposit Bonus
    SimpleSwap Updated Its Loyalty Program With BTC Cashback
    iFX EXPO LATAM 2024 is Right Around the Corner
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Ripple CTO Reveals Major XRPL Feature Amid Stablecoin Excitement
    It's 'Weird' Not to Hold Cardano (ADA), Says Charles Hoskinson
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Unleashes Fury on Ethereum: 'It's a Junk Coin'
    Show all