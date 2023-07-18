Ripple and XRP Scam Bots Flood Twitter: Elon Musk Called to Intervene

Gamza Khanzadaev
Legal titan urges Elon Musk's intervention against Ripple and XRP scammers
Ripple and XRP Scam Bots Flood Twitter: Elon Musk Called to Intervene
In a never-ending battle, Twitter users are once again plagued by a flood of fraudulent accounts related to Ripple and XRP. The relentless onslaught has prompted legal expert John Deaton to seek the assistance of none other than Elon Musk himself, hoping the billionaire entrepreneur can help put an end to this online menace.

Nearly a year ago, Elon Musk had taken to Twitter, vowing to combat the rise of bots on the platform. However, despite his initial efforts, the notorious imposters persist, causing widespread frustration among users. Deaton, a lawyer representing XRP holders, recently expressed his exasperation in a tweet addressed to Musk.

The issue has reached a tipping point, exacerbated by a significant court ruling last week. After nearly three years, the court declared that XRP is not a security, sending shockwaves through the media and triggering a surge in scam bots and imposters like never before.

Driven to the brink, John Deaton turned to Elon Musk, hoping that the influential and eccentric billionaire could lend his expertise to resolve the escalating problem. Will Musk respond to the plea from this heavyweight of the law and succeed in vanquishing the bots that plague Twitter?

As the public eagerly awaits Musk's potential intervention, it remains to be seen whether his unique brand of influence can overcome this persistent online threat. The infiltration of scam bots not only undermines the integrity of social media platforms but also poses risks to unsuspecting users who may fall victim to fraudulent schemes.

