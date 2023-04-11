XRP Scammers Strike Again: History Channel's Twitter Account Compromised in Latest Hack

Tue, 04/11/2023 - 18:20
article image
Alex Dovbnya
The popular History Channel's subsidiary, History Latinoamérica (@HistoryLA), has become the latest victim of a cyber attack as hackers exploit the account to promote a fraudulent XRP scam involving Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse
XRP Scammers Strike Again: History Channel's Twitter Account Compromised in Latest Hack
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

The Twitter account of History Latinoamérica (@HistoryLA), part of the popular History Channel network, has fallen victim to hackers promoting an XRP scam involving Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.

History
Image by @HistoryLA

The compromised account shared a fraudulent link accompanied by an image of Garlinghouse and a tweet exclaiming "VICTORY!!" as part of the scam.

The proliferation of crypto scams on social media platforms has become a growing concern for both users and authorities. Scammers often impersonate high-profile individuals or companies to lend credibility to their fraudulent schemes, luring unsuspecting victims into participating in fake giveaways or investments. In this case, the hackers used the image and name of Garlinghouse to exploit the trust of the History Channel's audience, potentially causing significant financial losses for those who fall for the scam.

Related
Ripple’s Brad Garlinghouse Says Decision on XRP Lawsuit Expected This Year
History Channel, a pillar of documentary series and historical programming, draws a significant following, making its social media presence an enticing target for cybercriminals.

Rooted in A+E Networks, the History Channel is a widely recognized media brand, showcasing an array of programs that delve into historical events, biographies, and documentaries. History Latinoamérica, the Spanish-language counterpart of the channel, caters to audiences in Latin America

The hacking of the @HistoryLA Twitter account demonstrates the vulnerability of even well-established media brands to cyber attacks.

#Ripple News #XRP #Cryptocurrency Scam
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image New Anti-Crypto PAC Enters Fray
04/11/2023 - 17:15
New Anti-Crypto PAC Enters Fray
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya
related image Binance (BNB) Introduces Wallet SDK for Web3 Developers: Details
04/11/2023 - 17:00
Binance (BNB) Introduces Wallet SDK for Web3 Developers: Details
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
related image XRP Successfully Breaks Through, Next Stop Could Be $0.6
04/11/2023 - 17:00
XRP Successfully Breaks Through, Next Stop Could Be $0.6
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan