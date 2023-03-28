Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) up 20% Amid Rising Market Rout, Here's Why

Tue, 03/28/2023 - 10:49
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
Flare Network's leading altcoin rallies with 20% price jump
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) up 20% Amid Rising Market Rout, Here's Why
Cover image via stock.adobe.com

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

At a time when the majority of industry players are paring off the gains they have accrued over the past couple of days, Ripple's top ally, Flare Network (FLR), is showing good signs of growth. At the time of writing, the digital currency is trading for $0.04097, up by 20.04% over the past 24 hours.

While its growth has been somewhat stunted in the past week, Flare has still been able to maintain a 32% upsurge within that time frame. The Flare Network has been seeing a lot of ecosystem growth trends, including the ongoing voting on a proposal that seeks to realign the smart contracts on its network as well as its canary protocol, Songbird.

The Flare ecosystem is also growing at a sporadic rate, with many new protocols making their emergence to help broaden the exact utility and reach of the protocol. One of these is SpendTheBits Inc, a Canadian digital currency wallet service provider.

In its recent update, SpendTheBits said it has officially initiated the proof of concept for integrating the STB app with Flare Network to bring more advanced Bitcoin payment modes to the market.

Related
Flare (FLR) Partners with Security Expert FYEO for Audits

Flare Steady Growth Push

Flare is doing just the right things at the right time. Despite its connections with Ripple in its early stages, Flare Network is now charting its growth course in a very steady manner across the board.

Through highly targeted token airdrops, Flare is gradually working toward the distribution of its native digital currency so it can chart a whole new decentralized governance ecosystem. Flare Network is undoubtedly advancing in its core bid to build applications that are interoperable with blockchains and the internet.

With its price growth since it was formally launched a few months ago to its roadmap to sustain this growth, Flare is notably giving proof of why it deserves more attention from Web3.0 users.

#Flare Network
article image
About the author
Godfrey Benjamin

Godfrey Benjamin is an experienced crypto journalist whose main goal is to educate everyone around him about the prospects of Web 3.0. His love for crypto was birthed when, as a former banker, he discovered the obvious advantages of decentralized money over traditional payments. With his vast experience covering various aspects of Web3, Godfrey's articles has been featured on Blockchain.news, Cryptonews and Coingape, among others.

related image Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin Launching zkEVM with Message to Polygon (MATIC)
03/28/2023 - 10:31
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin Launching zkEVM with Message to Polygon (MATIC)
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%, Burning Weekly Amount of Close to Billion in 24 Hours
03/28/2023 - 10:21
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%, Burning Weekly Amount of Close to Billion in 24 Hours
Yuri MolchanYuri Molchan
related image Bitget Builds Leading Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, Here's How: Bitget Review 2023
03/28/2023 - 10:20
Bitget Builds Leading Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, Here's How: Bitget Review 2023
Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
m class="card__subscribe-form" method="post" action="#" id="subscribe">

Popular

Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) up 20% Amid Rising Market Rout, Here's Why
Ripple Ally Flare (FLR) up 20% Amid Rising Market Rout, Here's Why
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin Launching zkEVM with Message to Polygon (MATIC)
Cardano Founder Reacts to Vitalik Buterin Launching zkEVM with Message to Polygon (MATIC)
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%, Burning Weekly Amount of Close to Billion in 24 Hours
SHIB Burn Rate Jumps 2,080%, Burning Weekly Amount of Close to Billion in 24 Hours
Bitget Builds Leading Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, Here's How: Bitget Review 2023
Bitget Builds Leading Cryptocurrency Derivatives Exchange, Here's How: Bitget Review 2023
XRP Hits Massive Milestone That Explains Current Market Rally, Here's What's Happening
XRP Hits Massive Milestone That Explains Current Market Rally, Here's What's Happening
Ripple CTO Proposes Regulatory Face-Off
Ripple CTO Proposes Regulatory Face-Off
Litecoin (LTC) Price Reacts as CFTC Alleges Cryptocurrency Is Commodity: Details
Litecoin (LTC) Price Reacts as CFTC Alleges Cryptocurrency Is Commodity: Details
XRP Gains New TUSD Trading Pair on Binance as Platform Replaces BUSD
XRP Gains New TUSD Trading Pair on Binance as Platform Replaces BUSD
"Black Swan" Author Points to Decreased Bitcoin Liquidity as Red Flag for Investors
"Black Swan" Author Points to Decreased Bitcoin Liquidity as Red Flag for Investors
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 27
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 27
Show all