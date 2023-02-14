Flare (FLR) Jumps 10% as First Improvement Proposal Passes: Details

Tue, 02/14/2023 - 13:17
article image
Godfrey Benjamin
First Flare Improvement Proposal (FIP.01) passed with 93% votes
The Flare (FLR) protocol is in the limelight at the moment as it recently announced that its first improvement proposal, dubbed FIP.01, has been approved by the community. The FLR token is currently trading at $0.04062, up 10.24% at the time of writing, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

The growth is likely precipitated by the new Flare Improvement Proposal (FIP.01), which it said was passed with a 93% majority. As the first of its kind, the FIP.01 is proof of the decentralized nature and community strength of the Flare network. The proposal recorded participation from more than 15,190 wallets out of a total of 89,568 wallets that were active as of Jan. 21.

Flare network is an EVM-based Layer 1 blockchain designed to allow developers to build applications that are interoperable with blockchains and the internet. Fifteen percent of the protocol's native tokens were airdropped to early network participants based on a screenshot of XRP holders back in 2020.



