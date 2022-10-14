Ripple Advisor Predicts Countries May Use Public Blockchains

Fri, 10/14/2022 - 20:35
article image
Alex Dovbnya
Countries may switch to public blockchain solutions in the future, according to Ripple advisor Antony Welfare
Ripple Advisor Predicts Countries May Use Public Blockchains
Cover image via stock.adobe.com
Read U.TODAY on
Google News

Antony Welfare, senior advisor at Ripple, says countries may decide to use public blockchain solutions in the long term during a recent conversation with Ripple CTO David Schwartz on the Block Starts podcast.    

“Obviously, the XRP Ledger is public, and it is totally decentralized.”  

Welfare says that the CBDC solution that Ripple uses is taken from the private version of the XRP ledger. Hence, switching to the public ledger would be relatively easy.

Welfare has noted that it was very important to educate central banks and institutions about the benefits of the technology. “It’s something that we find very important at Ripple, and we have education programs for central banks,” he said.

Related
Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Is Likely to End

The first CBDC deployment that could produce tangible benefits is “definitely coming up,” according to Welfare. He sees smaller nations launching such projects in one or two years. At the same time, it would take the U.S., Japan, the U.K., and other major economies more than five years to arrive there.

Welfare claims that today’s financial system is “inefficient” and “unequal,” and CBDCs will help to solve these issues.

The Ripple advisor believes that governments are unlikely to agree on one system of CBDCs since it would require them to use the same technology. However, he doesn’t rule out that there will be international interoperability standards.

#Ripple News #CBDC
article image
About the author
Alex Dovbnya

Alex Dovbnya (aka AlexMorris) is a cryptocurrency expert, trader and journalist with extensive experience of covering everything related to the burgeoning industry — from price analysis to Blockchain disruption. Alex authored more than 1,000 stories for U.Today, CryptoComes and other fintech media outlets. He’s particularly interested in regulatory trends around the globe that are shaping the future of digital assets, can be contacted at alex.dovbnya@u.today.

related image SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14
10/14/2022 - 23:00
SOL and MATIC Price Analysis for October 14
Denys SerhiichukDenys Serhiichuk
related image Digital Dollar May Not Happen Soon, Here's Why
10/14/2022 - 22:14
Digital Dollar May Not Happen Soon, Here's Why
Wahid PessarlayWahid Pessarlay
related image Mike Novogratz Wants Crypto Bulls to Temper Their Expectations
10/14/2022 - 18:33
Mike Novogratz Wants Crypto Bulls to Temper Their Expectations
Alex DovbnyaAlex Dovbnya