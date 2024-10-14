Advertisement
    Ripple Achieves Prestigious Award, Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square, Crucial Warning Issued to SHIB Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

    article image
    Valeria Blokhina
    Curious about what happened in the crypto world over the past weekend? Explore U.Today's news digest for the latest highlights!
    Mon, 14/10/2024 - 15:31
    Ripple Achieves Prestigious Award, Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square, Crucial Warning Issued to SHIB Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
    Dive into the weekend's top three news stories with U.Today's news digest.

    Ripple achieves prestigious award

    According to Ripple's X announcement made on Friday, Oct. 11, it has been named a winner in the Best Fiat/Crypto Payments nomination of Tearsheet's Power of Payments Awards. Celebrating the achievement, the company wrote that the award embodies "a remarkably innovative year" not only for Ripple but for the entire payments industry. As stated by Tearsheet, the San Francisco-based fintech giant has earned the award for its "innovative blockchain-based solution that bridges traditional finance and cryptocurrency." The company has also underscored Ripple's significant market impact, with its network spanning 55 countries and facilitating billions in transactions. This is not the only award Ripple received in the payments realm this month; on Oct. 4, Ripple was announced as the best platform for cross-border payments by Juniper Research's Fintech & Payments Awards.

    Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright files £911 billion suit against BTC core devs and Square

    As recently reported by @BitMEXResearch X account that cited data from caseborad.io, Craig Wright, a self-proclaimed Satoshi, seems to have filed a new lawsuit against Bitcoin Core and the founder of Twitter and Square payments company Jack Dorsey. However, this time, Wright is going to pursue his claim without legal representation. According to sources, the lawsuit was initiated due to the wrongful representation of BTC as the true Bitcoin. For this, Wright demands almost one billion pounds sterling from Bitcoin Core developers and Dorsey’s Square. Additionally, in a recent X post, Wright hinted at the possibility of suing MicroStrategy and its cofounder, Michael Saylor, for potentially misleading shareholders. As a reminder, Craig Wright created Bitcoin SV in 2018, claiming that it was “the real” Bitcoin.

    Crucial warning issued to Shiba Inu community

    @susbarium, an X account created to expose SHIB-related scams and protect SHIB holders from malefactors, has recently issued another warning for the community of the dog-themed meme token. In a lengthy X post, Susbarium explained that following significant natural disasters, such as hurricanes or floods, fraudsters swiftly create phony websites for donations or post on social media, requesting cryptocurrency to "help victims." Despite their convincing appearance, the money goes to the scammer rather than to those in need. Other common scams include medical and illness fundraising, such as for sick children, tokens or NFTs with fake charity claims and exploiting tragedies like natural disasters. In this regard, Susbarium advised followers to follow the principle of DYOR ("do your own research"), to stay vigilant, ask for proof and use only trusted donation platforms.

    Valeria Blokhina

    Valeria is the community manager at U.Today. She is a crypto enthusiast and believes that cryptocurrency is the future of finance. Currently, Valeria covers the latest news in the world of crypto and blockchain.

