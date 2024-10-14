Ripple Achieves Prestigious Award, Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square, Crucial Warning Issued to SHIB Community: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Ripple achieves prestigious award

According to Ripple's X announcement made on Friday, Oct. 11, it has been named a winner in the Best Fiat/Crypto Payments nomination of Tearsheet's Power of Payments Awards. Celebrating the achievement, the company wrote that the award embodies "a remarkably innovative year" not only for Ripple but for the entire payments industry. As stated by Tearsheet, the San Francisco-based fintech giant has earned the award for its "innovative blockchain-based solution that bridges traditional finance and cryptocurrency." The company has also underscored Ripple's significant market impact, with its network spanning 55 countries and facilitating billions in transactions. This is not the only award Ripple received in the payments realm this month; on Oct. 4, Ripple was announced as the best platform for cross-border payments by Juniper Research's Fintech & Payments Awards.

Self-proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright files £911 billion suit against BTC core devs and Square

As recently reported by @BitMEXResearch X account that cited data from caseborad.io, Craig Wright, a self-proclaimed Satoshi, seems to have filed a new lawsuit against Bitcoin Core and the founder of Twitter and Square payments company Jack Dorsey. However, this time, Wright is going to pursue his claim without legal representation. According to sources, the lawsuit was initiated due to the wrongful representation of BTC as the true Bitcoin. For this, Wright demands almost one billion pounds sterling from Bitcoin Core developers and Dorsey’s Square. Additionally, in a recent X post , Wright hinted at the possibility of suing MicroStrategy and its cofounder, Michael Saylor, for potentially misleading shareholders. As a reminder, Craig Wright created Bitcoin SV in 2018, claiming that it was “the real” Bitcoin.

