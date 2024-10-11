Satoshi-Era Bitcoin Wallet Emerges With 994,495% Profit

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin's (BTC) price movement has failed to excite investors as sideways trading has persisted. While the situation is not too bleak for the coin, it has failed to clear the next resistance levels and target the next highs. Amid this ongoing struggle, a major development has been seen for BTC.

In a massive move, a dormant Bitcoin wallet has awakened after more than a decade. Crypto tracking service Whale Alert revealed that the wallet remained in dormancy for 12.7 years. Notably, the wallet stored 100 BTC in 2012, valued at around $605 during that time. The Satoshi-era wallet has been dormant since then.

Whale Alert, however, revealed that the wallet has been reactivated. Interestingly, the value of these coins has surged to just over $6 million after all these years. This means that the whale has seen a massive 994,495% profit. The exact reason for coming out of dormancy after so many years is unknown.

However, it is likely that the whale may sell these coins to reap the benefits of these gains. Whether they sell it or not, this is a positive development for Bitcoin. It shows the potential for reaping astronomical profits from BTC, especially in the case of the long-term holding strategy. It also highlights the massive growth of the Bitcoin price over the years.

Bitcoin price movement

As of writing this article, Bitcoin is trading at $61,016, after a decrease of 0.14% in the last 24 hours. While it has stuck around this level for some time, the BTC price crashed to $58,930 a few hours ago. Since then, it has recovered to the current support level and avoided any further meltdown.