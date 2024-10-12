Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Australian computer scientist Craig Wright, a self-proclaimed Satoshi, created Bitcoin SV in 2018, claiming that it was “the real” Bitcoin (with the SV standing for “Satoshi Vision”).

After losing the case against COPA (the Crypto Open Patient Alliance) this summer, Craig Wright has filed a new lawsuit, this time without any legal support or representation, against Bitcoin Core and founder of Twitter and the Square payments company Jack Dorsey.

The reason for this, according to the sources, is that they wrongfully represented BTC as the true Bitcoin. According to the sources, Wright demands almost 1 billion pounds sterling from Bitcoin Core developers and Dorsey’s Square.

According to this case tracker website, CSW appears to have filed another lawsuit against the BTC Core Devs and Square, on 10th Oct 2024



I wonder if CSW has any solicitors or if he is doing it alonehttps://t.co/zB1yUvrihR pic.twitter.com/C9wFVn8jjO — BitMEX Research (@BitMEXResearch) October 11, 2024

In his recent tweet, Craig Wright also hinted that he considered filing a suit against MicroStrategy and its co-founder and executive chairman Michael Saylor, who is also a renowned Bitcoin evangelist.

Imagine, if you will, the gathering shadows over the towering edifice of MicroStrategy.



A company, once hailed as a paragon of modern ambition and greed, now stands on the precipice, its leaders clinging desperately to illusions of invincibility. The shareholders, those… — S Tominaga (@CsTominaga) October 11, 2024

The self-proclaimed Satoshi tweeted: “The shareholders, those supposed defenders of rational self-interest, remain blissfully unaware that their chosen captain, Michael Saylor, steers their ship towards the very rocks that could shatter it—utterly and irreparably.”