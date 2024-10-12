Advertisement
AD

    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight

    Advertisement
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide
    Warning issued to SHIB community as Shiba Inu gains attention
    Sat, 12/10/2024 - 14:11
    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Cover image via www.freepik.com

    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Read U.TODAY on
    Google News

    The Shiba Inu (SHIB) community has recently been put on high alert following a crucial warning about potential scams targeting its members.

    Advertisement

    As Shiba Inu continues to gain attention and popularity, scammers are increasingly attempting to exploit the community's enthusiasm.

    In this regard, Susbarium, a Shiba Inu-focused X handle dedicated to exposing scams and protecting the crypto community, has issued a warning on scammers exploiting vulnerable situations for fake donations.

    HOT Stories
    Self-Proclaimed Satoshi Craig Wright Files £911 Billion Suit Against BTC Core Devs and Square
    Legendary Trader Peter Brandt Weighs In on MicroStrategy's BTC-Fueled Rally
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Gives Non-Bitcoiners One Last Counsel
    Crucial Warning About Crypto Deepfakes Comes From CZ of Binance

    After major events like hurricanes or floods, scammers quickly set up fake donation websites or social media posts asking for crypto to "help victims." While they may look convincing, the funds go to the scammer, not those in need.

    Advertisement

    Scammers also create tokens or NFTs, promising part of the proceeds will support a cause or charity. They may claim profits will help disaster relief or fund cancer research, but in reality, no money goes to charity.

    In this light, Susbarium urges the SHIB community to stay safe, sharing measures that might be taken to protect themselves and their crypto. These include being cautious with token or NFT charity promises and staying wary of unsolicited requests.

    Related
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Wed, 10/09/2024 - 15:58
    1.99 Trillion SHIB in 24 Hours — Why Are Shiba Inu Whales Staying Put?
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    Shiba Inu holders might protect themselves by being skeptical of random messages on social media asking for donations or promoting crypto-related charity efforts. Scammers often target people through these platforms, hoping to manipulate their emotions. Before acting, they should verify wallet addresses as scammers sometimes use wallet addresses that look very similar to those of real charities.

    Shiba Inu gains attention

    In an interesting occurrence that has stunned the Shiba Inu community, "Back to the Future" actor Christopher Lloyd appeared in a DeLorean NFT commercial that featured a Shiba Inu dog. This did not go unnoticed by the Shiba Inu community who took to X to express their excitement.

    Related
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    Tue, 10/08/2024 - 11:47
    Shiba Inu (SHIB) Skyrockets 109% in Activity Amid $229 Million Market Sell-off
    Tomiwabold OlajideTomiwabold Olajide

    In a similar occurrence, the Shiba Inu dog also featured in the Cybercab project introduced by Elon Musk’s Tesla this week.

    In response to a tweet posted by the official SHIB X handle, American automobile manufacturer DeLorean announced its support for SHIB while teasing SHIB payments.

    #Shiba Inu (SHIB) News
    About the author
    article image
    Tomiwabold Olajide

    Tomiwabold is a cryptocurrency analyst and an experienced technical analyst. He pays close attention to cryptocurrency research, conducting comprehensive price analysis and exchanging predictions of estimated market trends. Tomiwabold earned his degree at the University of Lagos.

    Related articles

    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 13:00
    Can Cardano (ADA) Hit $0.5? Dan Gambardello Issues Unexpected Timeline
    News
    Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
    Title news
    News
    Oct 12, 2024 - 12:45
    SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH
    News
    Vladislav SopovVladislav Sopov
    Advertisement
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
    Advertisement
    Advertisement

    Recommended articles

    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:45
    DOGE to Moon? What to Expect From Dogecoin Price This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Oct 12, 2024 - 10:20
    Why Hasn't Uptober Arrived Yet?
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 11:30
    Solana (SOL) to $330? Here's What to Expect This Week
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 28, 2024 - 10:07
    October Crypto Rally Is Probably Imminent, Here's Why
    article image Dan Burgin
    Opinions
    Sep 21, 2024 - 13:18
    Tron (TRX) Price Is Bullish, But There's Catch
    article image Dan Burgin
    Price Index
    Bitcoin
    Ethereum
    XRP
    Cardano
    Dogecoin
    Shiba Inu
    Tron
    Polygon
    Litecoin
    Solana

    Latest Press Releases

    Crypto Whale Tracker - How do traders make money analysing wallets? Find out at the ArbitrageScanner.io Event
    Forex Expo Dubai 2024 Breaks Records with 21,000+ Attendees, Setting New Standards in the Global Forex Industry
    The 5th Edition of Europe’s Biggest Blockchain Festival – Next Block Expo - March 19-20 - Join The Party
    Submit Press Release
    Our social media
    There's a lot to see there, too

    Popular articles

    Crucial Warning Issued to Shiba Inu Community as SHIB Gets Into Spotlight
    Can Cardano (ADA) Hit $0.5? Dan Gambardello Issues Unexpected Timeline
    SHIB Rival NEIRO Surprisingly Jumps to Top 100 After New Price ATH
    Show all
    Advertisement
    AD