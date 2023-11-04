'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Writer Issues Major Warning to Finance World

Prominent expert in the sphere of financial literacy, author of a classic book on this topic "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Robert Kiyosaki has addressed his army of followers on the X social media platform to make a major warning to them.

Kiyosaki is famous for his predictions of an upcoming economic crash, where he starts praising the world's flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin and also gold and silver. He considers all three to be safe haven assets that are likely to skyrocket in price in the near future.

Robert Kiyosaki's warning about economy

Kiyosaki warned the community that the U.S. is currently "going into a very rough economy." He also warned his followers against following "false profits." "Stay strong, keep studying, be brave," he added.

The financial guru also thanked his 2.4 million of people who follow him on the X platform for their support and feedback.

Kiyosaki highlights Bitcoin while stocks going down

Earlier this week, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" stressed the importance of Bitcoin, gold and silver as traditional assets continue to lose their value.

Compared to stocks, bonds, mutual funds and ETFs, Bitcoin remains strong, he tweeted. Referring to his book mentioned above, Kiyosaki named the areas that can ensure a steady cash flow: rental properties, oil, food production.

He also recommended, rather than saving "fake USD," to invest them into Bitcoin, gold and silver. He called other financial tools "fake assets." But Bitcoin, gold and silver, he stated, provide "life-long financial security and freedom."

Since the U.S. has been issuing USD in trillions over the past three years (starting in 2020), and this year the U.S. national debt is growing at an alarming rate (it increased by $1 trillion last quarter and the government plans to borrow another $1.5 trillion again) after the "ceiling" for it ($31.4 trillion) was removed, Kiyosaki named this as one of the main reasons for the upcoming massive growth of Bitcoin and gold.

Another reason why he expected BTC to surge this year was the meeting of the BRICS countries' leaders in August in South Africa, where they discussed the potential launch of a gold-back currency to replace the U.S. dollar in their internal trade to reduce the dependency on the U.S. fiat currency.

Kiyosaki's Bitcoin price predictions

Due to the above-mentioned triggers, Robert Kiyosaki expects $135,000 to be "the next stop" for Bitcoin. Gold, he stated in an earlier X post, would surge to $2,400 and then explode with a further rise. The same goes for silver — the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" expects it to increase 3x.

By 2025, Kiyosaki believes Bitcoin will reach an astounding $500,000 level per coin.