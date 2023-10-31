$220,000 Per Bitcoin Still in Play – Max Keiser Gives Major Reason

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Bitcoin maximalist and host of the Orange Pill podcast Max Keiser has taken to the X social media website to share his optimistic vision of why he still expects BTC to hit the remarkable $220,000 level.

"$220,000 still in play": Max Keiser

Keiser remains optimistic about his forecast of Bitcoin hitting $220,000 in the foreseeable future. Every time, he offers various reasons for this in the X posts he publishes. This time he cited a tweet from @zerohedge financial blog and news aggregator.

The cited X post states that the U.S. intends to borrow $1.5 trillion this and next quarter after it had borrowed a staggering $1 trillion just last quarter. The rapid growth of the U.S. debt is persuading Keiser that the global flagship cryptocurrency is going to increase in price radically.

The increase of the circulating money mass has been believed to be one of the main catalysts for Bitcoin's price growth over the past three years, since the pandemic struck the world in 2020. Back then, the U.S. government began issuing so-called "survival checks" worth $1,200 to support U.S. residents locked in their homes by the quarantine.

The governments of some other countries followed suit. Overall, in 2020 alone, the U.S. government printed more than $6 trillion, in the form of "survival checks" and bailouts for banks and businesses, which were injected into the economy.

Bullish Bitcoin predictions made by influencers lately

There have been other bold Bitcoin price predictions as well recently. Founder of SkyBridge Capital Anthony Scaramucci believes that during the next bull run Bitcoin may hit $150,000-$200,000. As for the end of this decade, he expects the leading digital currency to soar as high as $750,000.

Next to him stands investor and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," who expects the next stop for Bitcoin to be $135,000. Overall, in his earlier predictions this year, he named a much bigger number — $500,000 by 2025. His reason was the intention of BRICS state leaders to create a new gold-backed currency for trade settlements to reduce the dependency on the U.S. dollar.