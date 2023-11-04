Elon Musk Being 'Super Clear' on Launching Crypto: 'Never'

Innovative tech billionaire, boss of Tesla and X Elon Musk has reconfirmed, for the last time, it seems, that none of his companies intend to launch cryptocurrency tokens in the future.

Elon Musk makes his position "super clear"

Aside from Tesla and X, he also runs SpaceX, Neuralink, The Boring Company. This year, he has also launched xAI company for research in the sphere of artificial intelligence. The new brainchild of Musk is to release its first AI model today, Nov. 4.

Musk stated that he is being "super clear" on never planning to create and launch any cryptocurrency.

This statement was his reaction to a tweet by the DogeDesigner user (UX/UI & Graphic Designer at Dogecoin), in which he warned that Elon Musk and xAI are not associated with the meme coin Xai Corp (XAI).

To be super clear, none of my companies will ever create a crypto token — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 4, 2023

This cryptocurrency has soared by an astonishing 150% at the time of this writing on the news that Musk's xAI is launching today after months of preparation.

First denial of X coin rumors by Musk

For the first time, Musk mentioned that his social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) will never launch a native crypto token in early August. Back then, Musk also had to pour cold water on fake news about X allegedly releasing an "X coin." "We never will" launch an X coin, he tweeted Aug. 5.

After that, a few times, the tech mogul again had to refute similar rumors. Now, he has stated once and for all that he will never launch any crypto via his companies and made that "super clear," hoping to eliminate all current and future rumors about that.

This, however, may give the crypto community hope that Musk might after all integrate Dogecoin payments on the X platform as he hinted when he was acquiring it. Even before his first purchase of 9.2% of Twitter shares in the summer last year, Musk mentioned during podcasts and in his tweets that it would be a great idea for Twitter to integrate DOGE for payments. Musk is a great fan of this original meme coin and is friends with its co-founder Billy Markus ("Shibetoshi Nakamoto") on X.

Musk criticized OpenAI for making "woke" ChatGPT

As 2023 started, Tesla boss began sending arrows of criticism at OpenAI, the creator of the ChatGPT program. Musk helped to found it several years ago by providing funds to launch it but later left the board due to his own vision of the company's future development going different ways with the other board members. In particular, OpenAI started as a non-profit organization, and here's where Musk supported it. Later, however, the board decided to turn it into a profit maker.

Later on, it made a partnership with the Microsoft giant. In April this year, Musk tweeted that OpenAI is under Microsoft's full control. Musk finds ChatGPT to be "woke" as he stated in winter of 2023 since this AI program is designed not to hurt people's feelings on various sensitive issues — politics, religion, sex and so on.

Back then, he announced that he had begun preparations to launch his own AI company to create a balance between the "woke" AI and artificial intelligence programs that would be honest with users.