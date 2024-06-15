'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Reveals Important Nuance About Bitcoin (BTC)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Financial educator and the renowned author of the popular book on finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad” Robert Kiyosaki has published a tweet about Bitcoin, in which he made a bullish price prediction and revealed a major nuance about BTC.

Trader and entrepreneur Willy Woo entered into a dialogue with Kiyosaki, revealing the key sign of when Bitcoin is about to stop running high. So far, Bitcoin is winning, he says.

"Bitcoin is not as high as it's going to go"

In his tweet, Kiyosaki confessed that he feels frustration when he starts encouraging people around him to buy Bitcoin because of the “lame excuses” he gets in return. The most common reason why people find it hard to follow his advice, according to him, is that they find BTC too expensive.

The world’s flagship cryptocurrency is indeed trading high at the moment. However, Kiyosaki believes that it’s going to surge even higher: “And it is high…yet not as high as it’s going to go.”

Kiyosaki quoted his aforementioned book here, stating that “Your profit is made when you buy…. Not when you sell.”

The important nuance about Bitcoin, per him, is that everyone wishes they had purchased BTC when it was worth just $10, “but those days are long gone,” he tweeted.

A week ago, Kiyosaki published a stunning Bitcoin price prediction, revealing that he expects BTC to skyrocket as high as $350,000 by the middle of August or at least at some point in 2024. He admitted that this is not a prediction, though, but his opinion. Kiyosaki also revealed that he continues to buy Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana, “because quite certain their prices will continue to rise.”

However, this is not because he is certain in these digital currencies, but rather because he does not trust the current US government and its fiscal policies.

Willy Woo reveals when Bitcoin run ends

Trader and crypto entrepreneur Willy Woo responded to Robert Kiyosaki’s tweet, pointing out that “Bitcoin run ends when everyone is invested” in it. So far, 4.7% of the free capital in the market has been put into Bitcoin by financial institutions, he tweeted.

The BTC run ends when everyone is invested.



4.7% have invested so far.



Until then you are advised to buy every gain. It means BTC is winning.



Currently, Woo wrote, Bitcoin is winning, and this is, he stated, “exactly what VCs do for emerging tech.”