'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Issues AI Tweet as He Explains How He Earned His Wealth

article image
Yuri Molchan
Prominent Bitcoin advocate has shared secret of how he earned his wealth in AI-themed tweet
Mon, 8/01/2024 - 10:11
Financial guru, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, also well-known for his book “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has taken to the X/Twitter social media platform to talk about how he earned his large net worth, AI and the importance of education.

Kiyosaki’s AI-themed tweet and his book

Kiyosaki has published a tweet about U.S. billionaire and founder of the Pershing Square Capital hedge fund Bill Ackman, who has proposed starting a project based on AI “to investigate college professors holding them accountable for personal plagiarism.”

Kiyosaki approved this idea, stating that it is about time to check up on college professors. In his usual manner, the financial guru shared the secret of becoming wealthy and referred to his popular book on financial self-education, “Rich Dad Poor Dad.” Per Kiyosaki, his “poor dad” (his biological father, according to the book) was a schoolteacher, while his “rich dad,” who taught him to be rich, was not linked to any school or a formal teacher but was wealthy.

That is the main secret of earning a large net worth, Kiyosaki believes — learning to get rich from wealthy people. As for Kiyosaki himself, he founded “The Rich Dad” company in 1996, where he began teaching people how to manage their money and multiply their profits using the “Cashflow” board game. In the following year of 1997, the aforementioned book was published.

Robert Kiyosaki and Bitcoin

The secret of changing the world and closing “the gap between the rich and the poor,” according to Kiyosaki, is “teaching what schools and teachers do not teach – the subject of money.” Financial education not given in regular schools has the power to do this and “make the world richer for everyone.”

Multiple critics of Kiyosaki, however, are still wondering whether Kiyosaki simply followed the example of Carlos Castaneda and his “teacher don Juan Matus.” Many believe that Castaneda just made up his teacher in order to share his own thoughts and views with the world, and that the Mexican sorcerer never actually existed, except in Castaneda’s best-selling books.

Aside from that, Kiyosaki is a vocal supporter of Bitcoin, and he expects the flagship cryptocurrency to skyrocket over $100,000 within the next few years.

