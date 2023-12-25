Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Vocal Bitcoin supporter revealed exactly what he made most of his fortune on – hint: it was not Bitcoin
Mon, 25/12/2023 - 9:45
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News

In a recent tweet, prominent Bitcoin supporter and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his classic book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” revealed to his army of X/Twitter followers what assets he has made the biggest portion of his fortune on.

Advertisement

It was not Bitcoin, silver or gold, which he often talks about in his tweets, and not even Silicon Valley technology startups, according to his tweet.

Kiyosaki names shares he made most of his money on

Robert Kiyosaki announced that he was planning to visit VRIC – Vancouver Resources Investment Conference – in British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 20-21, 2024. The financial guru emphasized the importance of this event since he believes that the future of stock and bond markets will depend on start-ups working with resources and not Silicon Valley technology start-ups.

Kiyosaki confessed that he has made the largest piece of his present fortune, investing into the industry of resources, not technologies. “I got my start as a startup at the VRIC 25 years ago,” he said, adding that he will certainly visit this conference this time as well. He believes that the upcoming boom in the world of investment depends exclusively on the sphere of resources and start-ups that will be working in it.

Kiyosaki promotes Apple stock and sticks with Bitcoin

In October this year, however, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” tweeted that he was considering taking on Apple shares, since the company’s chief executive Tim Cook was selling his personal stash and the Apple share price was plunging hard as Keybank had downgraded Apple.

Kiyosaki thought this was an obvious sign that those shares were worth buying should the AAPL price drop below $150 per share. Over the past half year, the lowest AAPL has gone so far was $166.89 on Oct. 26. At the time of this writing, these shares are changing hands at $193.60, showing a 4.50% increase over the past six months.

Related
33.6 Billion SHIB Destroyed by Shiba Inu Team and Shytoshi Kusama: Details

However, as safe haven assets, Kiyosaki still prefers to stick with Bitcoin, silver and gold, as he has stated in multiple recent social media posts. He believes the next stop for the flagship cryptocurrency will be $135,000.

The top precious metal will be $2,300 per ounce, and he also expects silver to reach $68 per ounce. That prediction was made in late October; back then, Bitcoin was testing the $30,000 level.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin News #Apple
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
2023/12/25 09:43
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
2023/12/25 09:43
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Arman ShirinyanArman Shirinyan
related image Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
2023/12/25 09:43
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement

Popular

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
XRP May End December in Profit for First Time in Six Years
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Burn Rate Jumps by 5,000% as Whale Migration Begins
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Whopping 4.25 Trillion SHIB Transfer Triggers 266% Spike in Shiba Inu Whale Activity
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Bitcoin ETF Amendment Deadline Reportedly Set, Is US SEC Ready to Grant Approval Now?
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Three Ways to Promote NFTs in 2024
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Bitcoin (BTC) Bulls Fail to Step Up on Christmas
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Shiba Inu's Shibarium Achieves New Significant Milestone
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin (BTC) Painted Doubletop Pattern: Here's Potential Effect on Price
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
Bitcoin Will Lose Importance with Spot ETFs, Second Foundation CIO Says
Show all
Advertisement
AD