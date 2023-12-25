'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Reveals Assets He Made Fortune On

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

In a recent tweet, prominent Bitcoin supporter and financial guru Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his classic book on personal finance management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” revealed to his army of X/Twitter followers what assets he has made the biggest portion of his fortune on.

Advertisement

It was not Bitcoin, silver or gold, which he often talks about in his tweets, and not even Silicon Valley technology startups, according to his tweet.

Kiyosaki names shares he made most of his money on

Robert Kiyosaki announced that he was planning to visit VRIC – Vancouver Resources Investment Conference – in British Columbia, Canada, on Jan. 20-21, 2024. The financial guru emphasized the importance of this event since he believes that the future of stock and bond markets will depend on start-ups working with resources and not Silicon Valley technology start-ups.

Kiyosaki confessed that he has made the largest piece of his present fortune, investing into the industry of resources, not technologies. “I got my start as a startup at the VRIC 25 years ago,” he said, adding that he will certainly visit this conference this time as well. He believes that the upcoming boom in the world of investment depends exclusively on the sphere of resources and start-ups that will be working in it.

Most Important Investor Conference for 2024 is VRIC Vancouver Resources Investor Cnfernce in Vancouver, British Columbia January 20 to 21. WHY? Because the future of stocks & bond markets will depend on startups in resources not Silicon Valley technology start ups. I have made… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 25, 2023

Kiyosaki promotes Apple stock and sticks with Bitcoin

In October this year, however, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” tweeted that he was considering taking on Apple shares, since the company’s chief executive Tim Cook was selling his personal stash and the Apple share price was plunging hard as Keybank had downgraded Apple.

Kiyosaki thought this was an obvious sign that those shares were worth buying should the AAPL price drop below $150 per share. Over the past half year, the lowest AAPL has gone so far was $166.89 on Oct. 26. At the time of this writing, these shares are changing hands at $193.60, showing a 4.50% increase over the past six months.

However, as safe haven assets, Kiyosaki still prefers to stick with Bitcoin, silver and gold, as he has stated in multiple recent social media posts. He believes the next stop for the flagship cryptocurrency will be $135,000.

The top precious metal will be $2,300 per ounce, and he also expects silver to reach $68 per ounce. That prediction was made in late October; back then, Bitcoin was testing the $30,000 level.