"Rich Dad Poor Dad" Author: Bitcoin's "Next Stop" Is $135,000

Financial educator and "Rich Dad Poor Dad" author Robert Kiyosaki has set the crypto community abuzz with his recent social media post claiming that Bitcoin's "next stop" is an eye-popping $135,000.
This comes as the flagship cryptocurrency successfully reclaimed the $30,000 mark this Friday amid growing anticipation around potential exchange-traded fund (ETF) approvals.
In addition to the crypto king, Kiyosaki also expressed bullish views on gold and silver.
Flirting with $30,000
As reported by U.Today, Bitcoin (BTC) demonstrated a notable recovery this Friday, crossing the significant $30,000 benchmark on Bitstamp before paring some gains. It is currently trading at $29,491, according to CoinGecko data.
The digital currency remains far from its all-time high of roughly $69,000 from October 2021.
The crypto sector buzzes with speculation regarding the possible U.S. approval of a spot-based Bitcoin ETF, which many insiders view as a potential game-changer for the market.
Kiyosaki's gold and silver forecasts
Kiyosaki's predictions extend beyond the cryptocurrency space. He anticipates gold breaking the $2,100 threshold soon and eventually reaching a staggering $3,700.
Similarly, he forecasts silver to leap from its current $23 range to $68 per ounce. The markets seem to echo this sentiment, with gold nearing the $2,000 mark, largely influenced by safe-haven buying amidst escalating Middle East tensions.
However, Kiyosaki's predictions should be taken with a grain of salt due to his questionable track record.