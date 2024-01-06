Advertisement
Michael Saylor Issues Crucial Bitcoin (BTC) Warning

article image
Yuri Molchan
Bitcoin evangelist Saylor warns cryptocurrency community about new threat to do with artificial intelligence progress
Sat, 6/01/2024 - 12:23
Cover image via www.youtube.com
Founder of MicroStrategy business intelligence giant Michael Saylor addressed the Bitcoin community, warning them about a new threat posed by the advancing development of artificial intelligence technologies.

In the middle of December, a similar warning was made by Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson.

Michael Saylor warns Bitcoin community

The MicroStrategy founder took to Twitter/X social media platform to share with his followers that his security team has been taking down deep-fake videos generated with the help of AI from YouTube. Those scam videos featured Saylor, Bitcoin trading and cryptocurrency giveaway scams every 15 minutes, per the Bitcoin evangelist. His tweet contained several “warning sign” emojis.

He warned the community, saying “Be careful out there, and remember there is no such thing as a free lunch.” The screenshots Saylor posted show “him” talking about the Bitcoin ETF likely to propel the Bitcoin price to the $1 million level.

One of the commentators responded with an extract of such an AI-generated video, in which “Saylor” is talking during a “PBD” podcast, describing a “giveaway” and urging users to scan a QR code and deposit Bitcoin in order to receive twice as much of it back — a typical cryptocurrency scam scheme.

In December 2023, scammers armed with AI tools made videos with Charles Hoskinson, and now they have chosen Michael Saylor for this since he is a vocal Bitcoin evangelist and an outstanding figure in the world of business and finance.

Related
Elon Musk's X Metaverse, If Built, Would Be Game-Changing Move: Dogecoin Founder

Cardano founder worried about crypto AI deep-fakes

In the middle of December, Charles Hoskinson also commented on a tweet featuring a deep-fake video with him talking about a “Cardano giveaway.” Hoskinson admitted that so far this video is imperfect and this is clearly visible; however, he believes that within the next two-three years, these AI-generated scam videos will become a lot more sophisticated and then hardly anyone will be able to tell reality from “AI fiction.”

Many experts are expecting AI technologies to undergo a great deal of development within the next few years. Elon Musk, the founder of xAI and Grok chatbot, is among them. He believes that humanity is less than three years away from AI making new discoveries in physics, writing novels and generally from getting significantly better at anything humans are good at.

Yuri Molchan
