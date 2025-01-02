Advertisement
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Robert Kiyosaki has issued tweet about Bitcoin and Warren Buffett, paying respect to renowned investor
    Thu, 2/01/2025 - 9:27
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer
    Robert Kiyosaki, the renowned financial guru and the author of the best-selling book on funds management “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet about Bitcoin, mentioning the investment “prophet” and “Omaha oracle” Warren Buffett with great respect.

    Kiyosaki also revealed the big role that Bitcoin played in the making of his fortune.

    "I plan on getting richer" with Bitcoin, Kiyosaki says

    In his tweet, Robert Kiyosaki referred to the prominent investor Warren Buffett, saying that despite Buffett criticizing Bitcoin, his investment strategy is still very wise. The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author says that he agrees with Buffett and his late right-hand man Charlie Munger that it is crucial to know, study and understand what you invest in.

    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Made Him 'Very Rich' and Will Make Even Richer
    Ripple CEO Says He’s ‘Excited’ for 2025
    XRP Is Up 11%, But Its Rival Is Dwarfing Its Gains
    McGlone: Bitcoin May Be Guide for Stock Market Peak Against Gold

    According to the tweet, Kiyosaki always tells his clients this. “I like, study, and listen to people smarter than me…. When it comes to Bitcoin,” he wrote.

    The financial expert said that Bitcoin has helped him become “very rich” and will make him even richer. However, he said that it was not only Bitcoin but also his investments in real estate, gold and silver that made him very rich. “Bitcoin, real estate, gold, and silver have made me very rich, and I plan on getting richer,” Kiyosaki stated.

    Kiyosaki is known to have made a fortune investing in real estate in the 2000s, especially during the mortgage crisis of 2008-2009, when commercial real estate dropped in price, and he began to accumulate it.

    Later, he started investing in physical gold, silver and digital gold — Bitcoin.

    Kiyosaki predicts Bitcoin to $350,000 this year

    A week ago, financial expert Kiyosaki made a stunning prediction, saying that he expects the world’s largest cryptocurrency to reach the $350,000 moonstone in 2025. He commented on large Bitcoin outflows from BlackRock, saying that Larry Fink was dropping Bitcoin.

    What is more, Kiyosaki claimed that BlackRock was keeping the Bitcoin price down, below $100,000, to allow whales to accumulate more BTC. He also specified that he prefers to buy Bitcoin directly and keep BTC in his digital wallet, rather than investing in spot BTC ETFs, in particular the one offered by BlackRock. Kiyosaki said he would keep buying Bitcoin since BTC continues to grow.

