    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Doubles Down on His Bitcoin $350K Prediction for 2025

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Prominent investor Kiyosaki doubles down on his stunning BTC price prediction for next year
    Sat, 28/12/2024 - 8:25
    'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Doubles Down on His Bitcoin $350K Prediction for 2025
    Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

    Robert Kiyosaki, investor and financial expert, also known for authoring a best-selling book on finances “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet about Bitcoin and the BlackRock chief executive.

    He criticized the latter and said that he intends to keep buying Bitcoin, once again voicing his ultra-bullish price prediction of $350,000 for the world’s largest cryptocurrency.

    Kiyosaki says he will keep buying Bitcoin

    Kiyosaki started his tweet by saying that BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has been “dumping Bitcoin,” most likely referring to the staggering BTC outflows from the firm’s IBIT spot ETF this week, which constituted $188 million.

    Kiyosaki believes that “Black Rock suppressing Bitcoin price so the whales can buy Bitcoin at under $100k.” The “Rich Dad Poor Dad” author said that he loves Bitcoin in his wallet and would never entrust the BlackRock ETF with his BTC holdings.

    Still, Kiyosaki tweeted that he intends to continue stocking up on Bitcoin for one simple reason — it continues to rise in the current highly unstable economic environment: “I will keep buying more Bitcoin because Bitcoin going higher.”

    Bitcoin to $350,000, Kiyosaki stresses

    Besides, Robert Kiyosaki repeated his recently made prediction that he expects BTC to skyrocket to $350,000 next year, doubling down on his ultra-bullish forecast. For the first time, he predicted this 10 days ago in an X post.

    Back then, Kiyosaki wrote that the main reason for his prediction is the fact that the U.S. now has a pro-Bitcoin president who takes office in January. Trump accepted crypto donations during his election campaign and made several promises to the crypto community, which include the creation of the strategic Bitcoin reserve and the pardoning of the Silk Road founder Ulbricht Ross from his double life-sentence he has been serving in prison since 2013.

    A curious thing — before Bitcoin surpassed $100,000 for the first time this December, Kiyosaki tweeted that he would stop buying BTC once $100,000 was left behind since it is not the time “to get greedy” now. However, in today’s tweet, he said he would continue accumulating Bitcoin.

    Earlier this year, Kiyosaki predicted BTC to hit $500,000 in 2025 and then $1 million by 2030 based on AI data. He provided no details about that, though.

