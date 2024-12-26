'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Kiyosaki Reveals How Much Bitcoin Will Make You Rich

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Robert Kiyosaki, renowned financial motivator and author of the worldwide bestseller "Rich Dad Poor Dad," continues his recently accelerated Bitcoin (BTC) propaganda.

The last few days have been full of bullish posts about the major cryptocurrency from the popular author. Kiyosaki was already a known Bitcoin bull, but recently it seems he has even intensified his speeches on Bitcoin, starting with crazy $350,000 BTC price predictions and then mocking "cry babies" amid the cryptocurrency's price drop.

In the latest post, however, the author was more laconic yet eloquent, simply urging his followers to "buy a satoshi and get rich." Kiyosaki previously addressed the brilliance of Bitcoin's design, where anyone can buy any amount of the cryptocurrency they can afford, on par with the wealthiest investors.

BUY ONE SATOSHI and get rich. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) December 26, 2024

If gold is "God's money," as Kiyosaki once called the precious metal, then Bitcoin is the "people's money" to him because of the affordability of buying even the smallest pieces, or satoshis, and its decentralized nature.

The second part of his speech, however, is not really about cryptocurrency but about the state of the global economy.

According to the author, the world is on the verge of the biggest economic crash in years, and while this will certainly be a very painful event for the majority of ordinary people, for some, Kiyosaki argues, this crisis could turn out to be the perfect opportunity to get rich, but only if the right choices regarding financial tools are made.

Bitcoin is one of those assets, on par with gold and silver, according to Robert Kiyosaki. This is also based on his price prediction of $350,000 BTC — a price he believes is possible in the next year.