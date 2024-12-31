Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has published a DOGE-themed post. It was his response to Elon Musk’s recent post regarding the content that creators are publishing on the X social media platform.

On Dec. 29, tech mogul Musk addressed the global X user community, requesting that they publish “a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content” on his global “digital town square.”

Markus was among those who took Musk’s request as guidance, and today he posted a Dogecoin mascot.

post more beautiful content on 𝕏 pic.twitter.com/MkywYOaUSs — Shibetoshi Nakamoto (@BillyM2k) December 30, 2024

Elon Musk changes X name, adding crypto PEPE avatar

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been sending ripples across X as he has changed his avatar to one associated with the Pepe the Frog meme, which inspired the creation of the PEPE meme coin in April last year by a group of anonymous developers.

What's more, the tech billionaire changed his X name to Kekius Maximus, which offered an immediate impetus to create a new coin — KEKIUS. Over the past day, Musk has been tweeting from his account under the new name. Among those posts was Pepe the Frog dressed as a Roman general. His post said that Kekius Maxiumus will soon “reach level 80 in the hardcore PoE,” referring to the Path of Exile online game.

The PEPE price surged by roughly 12% on this news within just two hours, printing two staggeringly long green candles on the chart. The PEPE community also reacted quite enthusiastically to that, including the official PEPE X account.

Cardano founder comments on Musk's new "Kek" X name

Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has commented on this move by Elon Musk with the name and the avatar.

Billionaire and mathematician, Ethereum cofounder and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson tweeted that the media is likely to have a hard time explaining to “normies” the concept of Kek (Kekius Maximus). Apart from all the multiple layers there, there is certainly a crypto reference in Musk’s new X name, Hoskinson stated: “There are like sixteen layers of memes, internet culture, and definitely crypto under all of this. Not to mention Wojack and red pill.”