    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call

    article image
    Yuri Molchan
    Billy Markus has reacted to Elon Musk's public request by publishing DOGE-themed post
    Tue, 31/12/2024 - 10:51
    Dogecoin Founder Issues Big DOGE Post, Responding to Elon Musk's X Call
    Billy Markus, who created the original meme cryptocurrency, Dogecoin, in collaboration with Jackson Palmer back in 2013, has published a DOGE-themed post. It was his response to Elon Musk’s recent post regarding the content that creators are publishing on the X social media platform.

    On Dec. 29, tech mogul Musk addressed the global X user community, requesting that they publish “a bit more positive, beautiful or informative content” on his global “digital town square.”

    Markus was among those who took Musk’s request as guidance, and today he posted a Dogecoin mascot.

    Elon Musk changes X name, adding crypto PEPE avatar

    Meanwhile, Elon Musk has been sending ripples across X as he has changed his avatar to one associated with the Pepe the Frog meme, which inspired the creation of the PEPE meme coin in April last year by a group of anonymous developers.

    What's more, the tech billionaire changed his X name to Kekius Maximus, which offered an immediate impetus to create a new coin — KEKIUS. Over the past day, Musk has been tweeting from his account under the new name. Among those posts was Pepe the Frog dressed as a Roman general. His post said that Kekius Maxiumus will soon “reach level 80 in the hardcore PoE,” referring to the Path of Exile online game.

    The PEPE price surged by roughly 12% on this news within just two hours, printing two staggeringly long green candles on the chart. The PEPE community also reacted quite enthusiastically to that, including the official PEPE X account.

    Cardano founder comments on Musk's new "Kek" X name

    Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has commented on this move by Elon Musk with the name and the avatar.

    Billionaire and mathematician, Ethereum cofounder and Cardano creator Charles Hoskinson tweeted that the media is likely to have a hard time explaining to “normies” the concept of Kek (Kekius Maximus). Apart from all the multiple layers there, there is certainly a crypto reference in Musk’s new X name, Hoskinson stated: “There are like sixteen layers of memes, internet culture, and definitely crypto under all of this. Not to mention Wojack and red pill.”

    Yuri Molchan
    Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
