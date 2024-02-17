'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Issues Crucial Bitcoin-Vs-Fed Statement

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Major Bitcoin proponent and educational entrepreneur, also famous for his popular book on financial literacy “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” Robert Kiyosaki, has issued an important statement about the Federal Reserve and the world’s flagship cryptocurrency.

Kiyosaki shares his take

The investor shared his disapproval of the U.S. Fed in his recent tweet as he ironically slammed it (contrary to the popular advice “not to fight the Fed”) and urged his 2-million community on X to buy Bitcoin, as well as silver and gold.

“Don’t Fight the Fed?” I say “F the Fed.” Buy gold, silver, Bitcoin. — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) February 17, 2024

This tweet comes after another recent message of Kiyosaki published this week. On Feb. 15, the financial guru (as many refer to Kiyosaki) tweeted that he believes it is much wiser to trust Bitcoin rather than the Fed.

He explained the reasons for his dissatisfaction with the U.S. central bank. Kiyosaki believes that the Fed is a major problem for the U.S. economy as the Fed has destroyed it. It has also “made the poor and middle class poorer, and bailed out their rich banking friends,” according to his tweet published on Thursday.

Robert Kiyosaki calls on his followers to pay less attention to what the Fed is saying or doing and rely on Bitcoin as a safe haven asset instead.

"Bitcoin will take off, gold will crash": Kiyosaki

Earlier this week, the investor made a prediction that Bitcoin will take off since banks are not buying U.S. Treasuries and prefer to stock up on gold instead. Kiyosaki believes gold is going to go back under the $1,200 level in the near future — this was another reason he gave for his expectations of the Bitcoin price surging soon.

Over the last week, “digital gold,” as Bitcoin is often referred to by its maximalists, has demonstrated an impressive increase of more than 8%, surging from the $47,953 level to $51,802, where it is changing hands at the time of this writing.

The fast Bitcoin price growth this week has been largely stimulated by massive Bitcoin inflows into spot ETFs over the past three days. They have accumulated almost $3 billion worth of Bitcoin, with BlackRock and Fidelity spot ETFs leading the way. On Friday, the cumulative inflows amounted to $701 million — the highest single-day influx so far.