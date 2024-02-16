Advertisement
AD

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Trusts Bitcoin, Names Big 'Sins' of Fed Reserve

Advertisement
article image
Yuri Molchan
Renowned Bitcoin supporter and Fed critic Kiyosaki has shared reasons why he believes in Bitcoin and does not trust Fed Reserve
Fri, 16/02/2024 - 10:50
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Trusts Bitcoin, Names Big 'Sins' of Fed Reserve
Cover image via www.youtube.com

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed by our writers are their own and do not represent the views of U.Today. The financial and market information provided on U.Today is intended for informational purposes only. U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available.

Read U.TODAY on
Google News
Contents
Advertisement

Robert Kiyosaki, prominent entrepreneur and investor, famous for his classic book on dealing with personal wealth, “Rich Dad Poor Dad,” has published a tweet about Bitcoin and the U.S. Federal Reserve, saying that he trusts the former and explaining why he does not trust the latter.

This happened after he touched on the subject of Bitcoin and the fast growing U.S. national debt in his recent tweet.

Kiyosaki trusts Bitcoin over Federal Reserve

Robert Kiyosaki has described why he dislikes the Fed, accusing it of being a big issue-maker for the U.S. economy. The prominent investor wrote that “the Fed is the problem.” He accused the Federal Reserve of destroying the U.S. economy, making the low and middle class poorer than they already were and slammed the Fed for bailing out “their rich banking friends.”

He urged his two million Twitter followers to pay less attention to what the Fed is saying and doing. Instead of the Fed, Kiyosaki wrote that he trusts Bitcoin, gold and silver.

Related
'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Says Bitcoin Will Take Off, Gold Will Crash

US debt continues to grow, Bitcoin will take off: Kiyosaki

On Feb. 14, Kiyosaki also tweeted a prediction about Bitcoin and gold. He believes that the world’s flagship cryptocurrency will take off in the future, and gold will crash below the $1,200 level.

He expects gold to go down despite the fact that American banks are absorbing it now, as they prefer gold to U.S. bonds issued by the U.S. Treasury to support the country’s national debt. Referring to a recent interview with the president of Miles Franklin Ltd. Andy Schectman, Kiyosaki agrees with him that fewer and fewer banks want to buy Treasuries now as they prefer gold as a more stable asset to invest in.

Thus, Kyosaki reminded his Twitter audience that the U.S. national debt continues to grow, having surged at an alarming rate from $31 trillion in 2023 (when the ceiling for it was removed by the government) to $34 trillion this year.

In January, the author of “Rich Dad Poor Dad” confessed that he had bought more Bitcoin – 5 BTC, namely, after the Securities and Exchange Commission regulator finally issued approval for spot Bitcoin ETFs.

#"Rich Dad, Poor Dad" Author Robert Kiyosaki #Bitcoin #Federal Reserve
About the author
article image
Yuri Molchan
Yuri is interested in technology and technical innovations. He has been writing about DLT and crypto since 2017. Believes that blockchain and cryptocurrencies have a potential to transform the world in the future in many of its aspects. He has written for multiple crypto media outlets. His articles have been quoted by such crypto influencers as Tyler Winklevoss, John McAfee, CZ Binance, Max Keiser, etc.
related image Bitcoin Whales Snap up $5 Billion in BTC - Sign of Another Rally?
2024/02/16 11:02
Bitcoin Whales Snap up $5 Billion in BTC - Sign of Another Rally?
Mushumir ButtMushumir Butt
related image Shiba Inu Blockchain Mystery Deepens as Shibarium Anomaly Continues With 41% Spike
2024/02/16 11:02
Shiba Inu Blockchain Mystery Deepens as Shibarium Anomaly Continues With 41% Spike
Gamza KhanzadaevGamza Khanzadaev
related image Uniswap V4 Upgrade Sends UNI Price on 10% Rally
2024/02/16 11:02
Uniswap V4 Upgrade Sends UNI Price on 10% Rally
Godfrey BenjaminGodfrey Benjamin
Advertisement
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
TopCryptoNewsinYourMailbox
Advertisement
Price Index
Bitcoin
Ethereum
XRP
Cardano
Dogecoin
Shiba Inu
Tron
Polygon
Litecoin
Solana

Latest Press Releases

Web3 Payment Platform Announced Burning of 236 Million Tokens
De.Fi Awards Over $8,000 to Users in Successful Airdrop, Fuels Web3 Growth
Exverse lands $3M in private round to bring Web3’s ‘Call of Duty’ to life
R.AI.SE Summit 2024: Enterprise Gateway to Generative AI’s Future
YARD Finance, a Crypto Payment Protocol, Exits Stealth Mode and Opens Access for Early Users
Headway NOVA: New Investing in Real Estate
Instant Swaps and Extended Blockchain Support – B2BinPay v19 Arrives
Saudi Fintech Revolution Summit – Saudi’s Digital Finance Frontier: Fintech Unleashed
FiNext Conference Returns to Dubai for its Sixth Edition, Unveiling the Future of Finance and Technology
Blockchain Festival and Traders Fair 2024: Shaping the Future of Finance and Blockchain in Singapore
American University of Sharjah and Sui Launch Blockchain Academy to Seed the Next Generation of web3 Builders
HIPTHER Announces Online Voting Session for GamingTECH Awards 2024, Leading to the Grand Event at the Prague Gaming & TECH Summit
Submit Press Release
Our social media
There's a lot to see there, too

Popular articles

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Trusts Bitcoin, Names Big 'Sins' of Fed Reserve
Bitcoin Whales Snap up $5 Billion in BTC - Sign of Another Rally?
Shiba Inu Blockchain Mystery Deepens as Shibarium Anomaly Continues With 41% Spike
Show all