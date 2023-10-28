'Rich Dad, Poor Dad' Names Another Huge Misdeed of Sam Bankman-Fried

Bitcoin evangelist Kiyosaki says it is time to wake up and get smart; here's why he talks about SBF

Popular financial guru and investor Robert Kiyosaki, famous for his best-selling book "Rich Dad, Poor Dad," who often endorses Bitcoin in his X posts, has taken to the X social media platform to talk about the founder of the bankrupt crypto exchange FTX Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF).

"SBF fooled some most famous investors in world"

The author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" reminded his 2.4-million army of followers that Sam Bankman-Fried had managed to fool such giants of investing in the stock market as CNBC's Mad Money host Jim Cramer and co-host of Shark Tank show Kevin O'Leary, also known as Mr. Wonderful. The latter was one of FTX investors and tried to justify SBF after the FTX exchange collapsed, Bankman-Fried was taken in custody and the whole financial world was slamming him as a scammer.

Kiyosaki wondered if SBF would be able to "fool judge and jury" in the same way as, and here Kiyosaki is getting on his hobby horse, the Fed chairman and Treasury secretary are fooling the world.

Here he refers to the continuous money prints undertaken by the U.S. government over the past three years, beginning during the start of the pandemic, and other moves that the Fed and Treasury have been making recently, which Kiyosaki criticizes in his X posts.

In today's X post, he addressed his audience with an urge to "wake up and get smart." He wrote, "Are we a SHIP of FOOLS or is it time we wake up, get smart, and say 'Our World is in financial trouble because of your financial incompetence. Keep your hands off our money.'"

SBF: SAM BANKMAN FRIED fooled some most famous investors in the world, investors such as Shark Tank’s Mr. Wonderful, Kevin O’Leary & CNBCs Jim Kramer. Wonder if SBF will fool judge and jury the way our Fed Chairman and Treasury Secretary are fooling the world? Are we a SHIP of… — Robert Kiyosaki (@theRealKiyosaki) October 27, 2023

Kiyosaki's list of assets for average investors

Earlier this week, the author of "Rich Dad, Poor Dad" tweeted that his favorite assets, which, as he keeps claiming, are affordable for anyone — gold and silver — had dropped in price a little. Kiyosaki stated that he does not behave like "Warren Buffett picking up bottoms" but as an average investor, he prefers to accumulate the assets that he wants to hold long term — those are gold, silver and Bitcoin for Kiyosaki.

He stated that he has been accumulating these and real estate for years, buying his first gold coin for $50. Today, he pointed out to his followers, the same coin is worth $2,000. "You can become rich by being an average investor, using dollar cost averaging to get rich," he wrote.

Kiyosaki's expectations on Bitcoin price

As for Bitcoin, Kiyosaki earlier this year stated he expected BTC to hit $500,000 by 2025. However, recently he said that the next stop for Bitcoin is $135,000. Between Sunday and Tuesday this week, the flagship cryptocurrency, BTC, staged an amazing spike of 15.81%, reaching above the $34,500 level. At the time of this writing, digital gold is changing hands at $34,065 after an approximately 2% drop over the past two days.